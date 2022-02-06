Richland High School graduate Daniel Barefoot had hoped to be in Beijing, China, for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, which officially opened on Friday.
While Barefoot’s goal of advancing with Team USA in the men’s skeleton competition didn’t happen this time, the 31-year-old plans on continuing to chase that dream.
“Following the conclusion of last year’s U.S. Team Trials, I entered this season as USA No. 4 (ranked) on the Intercontinental Cup Tour,” Barefoot said in an email to The Tribune-Democrat. “Then it was all about international racing to try to qualify for the Games. It was an absolutely crazy season, but I didn’t expect an Olympic year to be any other way. Everyone was on their game trying to qualify for Beijing – starting fast, sliding well and equipment dialed in.
“I put up a good fight, but ultimately I did not qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the U.S. was only able to qualify one sled for men. This news is obviously not what I wanted, but I’m not letting it hold me down.”
Barefoot’s inspiring story began six years ago when the Penn State University graduate was a designer for a multinational engineering firm and resided in Orlando, Florida. He did a Google search of Olympic sports that athletes potentially could begin competing in at a later age.
Barefoot learned about skeleton and bobsled competition and was intrigued. He then took up the high-speed sport skeleton, learning and working to improve while juggling a career. He continued to improve and had success at the national and international level, an almost unbelievable feat for such a newcomer to the sport.
“Working full-time and relying on fundraisers and the generosity of others has been my path thus far,” Barefoot said. “So, making it within one spot of the Olympic Games was truly an effort of Johnstown. I couldn’t be more motivated to step everything up and make this next Olympic quad one for the books! Milan 2026!”
Barefoot graduated from Richland in 2008. He was a standout baseball player with the Rams and in the local AAABA League. His athleticism and determination were assets.
As he became more proficient at skeleton, Barefoot eventually earned a spot on the USA Skeleton Developmental Team and began an ascent up the developmental ladder, consistently advancing to more elite levels of competition.
“While disappointed, I am definitely taking away many positives from the season,” Barefoot said in the email. “Even with a mixed bag of racing results, I was ranked as USA No. 2 essentially the entire season. This is the highest I've been ranked within the U.S. in my career. I'm excited to build on this and see what I'm truly capable of.
“I also raced a lot, and racing is a skill, learning how to consolidate everything you learn into two runs that count. I added four new tracks to my race experience list – tracks that are very challenging and will always be on future tours.
“I slid on a brand new sled this season, as if learning new tracks during Olympic year wasn't enough,” he continued. “It's not an easy feat, and I think I made massive strides in a very short time frame. Pushing the limits with equipment is a major part of this sport. Finally, I am proud that I was able to get this far in my first Olympic quad with less than half the experience of almost everyone else I raced against, most of whom are skeleton athletes by profession.”
Barefoot explained that in order to have representation from as many nations as possible while still maintaining high quality competition, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Bobsled & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) allocate a certain number of sleds per country based on rankings throughout the world.
The total number of sleds allowed in the Olympics is limited to 25 per gender:
• The top two countries are allocated three sleds.
• The next six countries are allocated two sleds.
• The next seven countries are allocated one sled.
The U.S. men's team traditionally makes the cut for two sleds at the Olympics, he said, but “our rankings this season were only high enough for one sled.”
Among the tracks Barefoot competed this past season were: Whistler, Canada (five races); Park City, Utah (four races); Innsbruck, Austria (one race); Sigulda, Latvia (one race) and Altenberg, Germany (three races).
“When the schedule was released, I knew it would be a hell of a battle,” Barefoot said. “I had 14 races ahead of me, and 10 of those were on tracks I had never raced on before. I have always taken pride in being a fast learner. I was mentally preparing to make that true for the new tracks this season, studying hours of video every day to help transition to eventually sliding, but unfortunately, sliding well is far more than technical understanding.
“Fluidity and relaxation are critical, but those are easier said than done when you’re sliding face-first on your stomach at 85 miles per hour. I hit 87 miles per hour this season in Whistler, Canada.”
Barefoot said he will continue to work and improve. He also again plans to host a golf outing as a fundraiser at an area course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.