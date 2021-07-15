Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors won its first league title in 2020, but COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the AAABA Tournament, preventing the local champs from building on a dominant season.
Martella’s Pharmacy didn’t have an opportunity to defend its playoff title a year ago after a surprising upset loss in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League semifinal round in 2020.
Each of the JCBL front-runners will have extra motivation as this season's semifinal round begins with a doubleheader on Friday at Roxbury Park.
Regular-season winner Paul Carpenter (24-4) will play fourth-seeded O (6-22) at 5:30 p.m. Second-place Martella’s Pharmacy (20-7) will face third-seeded Smith Transport (14-13) approximately 30 minutes after the first game. The best-of-5 series will continue with doubleheaders at Sargent's Stadium at the Point on Saturday and Sunday.
“Another good regular season for us, taking some pressure off by clinching the No. 1 seed and a tournament berth early,” said Paul Carpenter GM Tayler Sheriff. “We obviously have bigger goals going into the league playoffs and we’re excited to defend our championship.
“Our staff did a great job managing our pitching staff all season, keeping guys fresh and prepared to contribute in multiple roles for our postseason run.”
Paul Carpenter dominated the season series against O, winning six of the seven contests, many in one-sided fashion. O did take the final meeting, 3-2 on Monday night, and is the only team other than Martella’s to beat Paul Carpenter during the regular season.
“It feels like we’re just heating up offensively,” Sheriff said. “We’ve got to make sure we stay locked in during these nine-inning games and limit our mistakes and free passes, and we’ll put ourselves in a good position.”
Paul Carpenter’s Sam Contacos led the league with a .474 batting average, and Zach Seaman was fifth at .450. Contacos had a league-high six home runs, with teammate Jayden Taitano hitting five homers.
Three PC players hold the top spots in RBIs, with Billy Perroz (32), Contacos (29) and Taitano (21) combining to drive in 82 runs.
O is led by Corey Cavalier (.403) and Jake Shope (.364). Shope's 11 doubles ranked second in the league, and Cavalier tied for fourth with 18 RBIs.
On the mound, Paul Carpenter had three players win a league-high four games in Ben Mongelluzzo, Ben Visnesky and Justin Wright. The O’s Lance Westover had a team-high three wins and was second in the league with 35 strikeouts.
Martella’s Pharmacy had won six consecutive local league playoff titles prior to Paul Carpenter’s winning 26 of 28 regular-season games and sweeping through the 2020 postseason. The Pharmacy has appeared in 11 consecutive AAABA Tournaments and became Johnstown's first national champion during the 2018 tournament.
“I think we’re very motivated,” Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil said. “The team has jelled together around our older guys, Omar Ward, Jake Ansell and Troy Emert. Those returnees know how they felt last year after getting knocked off in the semifinal (against Laurel Auto Group).
“They know the expectation is to win the league and represent Johnstown in the night game in the tournament.”
Paul Carpenter already has secured a berth in the AAABA Tournament by winning the regular season crown. But the playoff winner takes the night game spot as the Johnstown-1 team in the tournament.
Johnstown has two representatives, so the playoff runner-up also will play in the tournament.
“Realistically, for us it’s going to come down to three basic things,” Pfeil said. “Are we able to work ahead in the count with our pitchers and not get our pitch counts up? Can we make the routine plays? We have to get runners on base and move them around with quality at-bats.”
Martella’s veteran Omar Ward was second the league with a .462 batting average and topped all players with four triples. First-year player Jared Dowey was third in the league with a .453 average and provided three triples.
Five Martella’s pitchers produced three wins – Michael Marinchak, Matt Mosholder, Justin Naylor, Alec Petroff and Ward.
Smith Transport will make its first trip to the playoffs in the franchise’s third season.
On the mound, Garrett Starr has a league-low 1.17 ERA and Taylor Squiric compiled a JCBL-best 37 strikeouts. Starr won three games and Squiric, two.
“They’ve definitely improved on the mound,” Pfeil said. “I think all around, the guys that they added onto this year’s team make them a much more athletic team. They’re much quicker. One through 9, they’re able to put the ball in play consistently.”
Joe Olsavsky led Smith Transport with a .452 batting average. His 12 doubles topped the league. Olsavsky was second with 27 runs scored and tied for fourth with 18 RBIs. Camden Moors hit .350, while Josh Ulery batted .328 and Chase Vargo, .324.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.