The Richland High School hockey team will return to its roots during the 2023-24 season.
Coach J.J. Vasilko’s Rams will rejoin the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (PIHL) for the first time since playing in the league during the 2008-09 season.
Richland left the PIHL in 2009-10 to become a member of the Laurel Mountain Hockey League, which is composed mainly of regional teams from Cambria, Somerset, Centre and Blair counties. The Rams will remain in the LMHL while fielding teams in two leagues.
“We’ve been wanting to do it for several years now,” said Vasilko, a former Richland goaltender in the PIHL. “I think we’re at a point where our numbers can justify it. Participation-wise, we have over 60 kids in the program, middle school to high school. Next year if everybody returns, we’ll have 32 to 60 kids.”
The months-long process included approval by the PIHL during an April 12 meeting and a unanimous vote in favor by the Richland School District Board of Directors on May 22.
Vasilko said the program didn’t officially make the news public until players and parents were informed this month.
“We’re super excited about it,” Richland Athletic Director Tim Ripple said.
“Our numbers are continuing to grow in our junior high program. Having a team in the PIHL and also competing at the varsity level in the Laurel Mountain League gives us the best level of competition for our hockey players moving forward.”
Vasilko said he expects 32 to 34 varsity players to be on the roster this season. With 30 participants in the middle school program, the Rams will have more than 60 players.
Having enough skaters to compete in both the PIHL and LMHL will get more players onto the ice.
“In varsity, you can only dress 20,” Vasilko said. “We’d have 12 kids sitting in the stands. They’re not going to get better doing that.”
Richland will join Bishop McCort Catholic and Westmont Hilltop as local teams that play in both the PIHL and LMHL. Vasilko said Crimson Crushers coach Art McQuillan and Hilltoppers coach Kris Carlson each provided input to the Rams throughout the process.
Bishop McCort rejoined the PIHL last season after two years out of the league.
“Getting our younger guys competing against the varsity level athletics in the LMHL, which has great competition too, will only help us continue to grow,” Ripple said. “The PIHL is a big-time, high-level league. The competition is going to bring out the best in our athletes.”
Vasilko initially discussed the move with his 2023-24 senior group and rising sophomore goaltender Alea Ladika to gauge interest and the confidence level.
“We have a good senior class to get us started. There is good leadership in that group,” Vasilko said. “Goaltending is always a big thing. We saw enough from Alea last year to know she will anchor our team the next two years.
“Our middle school team has names of guys whose fathers played for Penguin Cup. The pedigree is there.”
Richland joined the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (WPIHL), which eventually became the PIHL, in 1991-92.
That was the Rams’ first season of varsity hockey.
Richland won the WPIHL regular-season championship and advanced to the Class 1A Penguin Cup championship game in 1998-99. The Rams lost to eventual Pennsyvlania Cup champion and local rival Bishop McCort.
“This is by no means that we’re unhappy with the Laurel Mountain League,” Vasilko said.
“The league is good. It’s a good thing for our area. The reason we’re doing this is we want to challenge our kids, and playing expanded competition will do wonders for our kids.
“We have 12 ninth-graders. I think playing at that level from the onset will do wonders for them.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
