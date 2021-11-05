DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Quarterback Tanner Shirley and wide receiver Jackson Byer rewrote the Conemaugh Township record book in the Indians’ season finale Friday night.
Shirley’s seven touchdown passes and Byer’s five scoring receptions established new all-time single-game marks for the Indians as that unstoppable combination led an attack that generated over 500 yards of total offense in a 64-7 trouncing of visiting Everett.
“The kids worked so hard all year, it was nice to see them finish on a high note,” said Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr., whose team concluded a 4-5 campaign.
Shirley completed 19 of 26 passes for 380 yards and also ran for one touchdown to go with his seven scoring passes. The junior signal caller surpassed the 2,000-yard mark for the season as well.
“You don’t get almost 400 yards and seven touchdowns without great players beside you,” Shirley said. “I give all the credit to my receivers and line up front. Without them, I don’t get those stats.”
Byer hauled in nine of Shirley’s aerials for 172 yards, with his first five catches going for scores.
“To go out as a senior with a game like this is amazing,” Byer said. “I’ve got to give credit to Tanner, we’ve grown so much as players together over these last few years.” “Our line really showed up today, and we had time to get the passes off.”
Defensively, the Indians held the Warriors (1-9) to 132 yards of total offense and kept Everett off the board until the final minutes of the game.
“We were super stingy on defense,” Penna said. “We had a good game plan and shut them down. We asked them for a complete game tonight and got one.”
“We wanted to get one more game for our seniors, since we lost two of them to COVID,” Everett coach Dave Lightner said. “Unfortunately, we’re still kind of battling it because we had 17 kids either injured or quarantined today. It’s just been a rough and frustrating season.”
Shirley and Byer connected for touchdowns on Conemaugh Township’s first three possessions. Those scoring passes covered 5, 15 and 44 yards.
Shirley hit Ethan Black for an 8-yard score early in the second quarter before he again found Byer for a 60-yard bomb that made it 35-0 midway through the period.
Byer’s fifth score came on a 4-yard reception at the 3:57 mark set up by a pair of completions to Black on an eight-play drive, and although Byer didn’t score the Indians’ final touchdown of the half, he played a big role in it.
With the Indians at their own 34 in the last minute of the half, Byer caught a 9-yard pass from Shirley, and then lateraled to Black, who took it the distance for a 66-yard hook-and-ladder touchdown that made it 50-0 at the break. Black finished with seven receptions for 158 yards.
Shirley scored on an 8-yard run in the third quarter. Everett subsequently broke the ice in the final period when Calvin Iseminger plowed in from a yard out.
Tyler Weber rumbled in from 47 yards out for the Indians with 5:33 left to set the final.
