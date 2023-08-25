CLAYSBURG, Pa. – Claysburg-Kimmel had plenty of reason to celebrate before the game with the highly anticipated first contest on the remodeled, state-of-the-art football stadium.
The community came out in droves to support the Bulldogs in the first true home game since Oct. 16, 2020.
While Claysburg-Kimmel kept the Berlin Brothersvalley offense in check for one quarter of play, the Mountaineers took control with 24 unanswered points in the second quarter.
Berlin Brothersvalley quarterback Pace Prosser threw four touchdown passes and amassed 223 yards through the air to help Berlin spoil the night for the Bulldogs with a 45-21 season-opening victory.
“The coaching staff definitely has them (Claysburg) going in the right direction – they are scrappy,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul said. “We knew with the excitement of the new stadium – you don’t want to lose your first game. We knew there was going to be energy and the community was out tonight. That played a part tonight in the first quarter as we are a fairly young team with only three seniors out on both sides of the ball starting.”
The Mountaineers were intercepted on the opening drive of the night as Claysburg-Kimmel’s Zach Campagna picked off Prosser.
After a turnover on downs on the next offensive series, Prosser came up with his own pick, and then found Aidan Ream on a 23-yard pass and catch at 3:46 of the first to put Berlin up 7-0 following Connor Montgomery’s PAT.
Montgomery would account for three points early in the second stanza as he put through a 25-yard field goal.
The momentum would swing completely in the Mountaineers’ favor as Claysburg’s Anthony McGeary fumbled away the ensuing kickoff as Berlin recovered at the Claysburg-Kimmel 21.
Two plays later, Prosser connected with Haydon Hutzell on a 21-yard scoring strike to make the score 17-0.
The Mountaineer defense forced two consecutive Bulldog punts, and each time the offense responded with touchdowns as Prosser hit Cody Kimmel wide open for a 28-yard score and then Quinland Suber found paydirt from seven yards out to put Berlin Brothersvalley up 31-0 at the half.
“Our mindset every week is to get a win – no matter how it is,” Prosser said.
“There’s not one guy out here that’s the guy – they’re all great receivers. So, I can get the ball to pretty much everybody and they can take it to the house anytime they want. I think we should that a little bit here tonight.”
The Bulldogs’ Paydden Knisely would intercept Prosser in the third and return it 32-yards to the BB 8 where CK sophomore QB Mason Campagna would get pushed across the goal line at 3:03.
Berlin Brothersvalley would respond with Kimmel hauling in a 3-yard reception from Prosser with 48 ticks to go in the third.
Mark Lattieri would open the final quarter for the Bulldogs with a 9-yard scoring run to make the score 38-14.
Moriek Jones capped off an eight play drive with a 25-yard burst into the endzone to account for the final Berlin points with 3:52 left to play.
“That’s how we want to be this year. We want to be diverse where you can’t focus on one person,” Paul said.
Claysburg-Kimmel would set the final when Cameron Nebelski found plenty of running room around the left side for a 62-yard score just 50 seconds later.
“We’re extremely fortunate here as the community is a huge supporter of us, and our board and administration to have the complex itself,” Claysburg-Kimmel coach Chuck Kassick said. “Then to see the crowd we had here tonight was incredible. I felt great for the kids and the community. Berlin always travels well with their fans and made it a packed house. This is what high school football is supposed to look like.”
