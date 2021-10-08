EBENSBURG, Pa. – The passing game hadn’t been much of a factor in Central Cambria’s ground-oriented offense this year, but that changed in a big way Friday night against visiting Bishop McCort Catholic.
Senior quarterback Ian Little threw his first three touchdown passes of the season for the Red Devils, and he also ran for another score to spearhead a diverse attack that propelled Central Cambria to a 42-20 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference win over the Crimson Crushers.
Little completed 7 of 8 passes for 142 yards, with two of his three touchdown tosses going to Nolan Wyrwas.
“It’s been the ground game for a while, but to get that (passing game) going and to get our athletes in space, it was smart football to take what the defense was giving us,” Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor said.
Ethan Gillin rushed for a game-high 101 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown for Central Cambria (3-4), as the Red Devils outgained Bishop McCort (2-5) 342-249 in total offense.
Central Cambria’s defense held the Crimson Crushers in check for the first half, as the Red Devils scored the first four touchdowns of the night to take control of the contest.
“Fantastic complementary football,” McGregor said. “Offense, defense and special teams were all working together, and that produced a pretty good product out there on the field tonight.”
Bishop McCort quarterback Trystan Fornari ran for a pair of scores and completed 16 of 31 passes for 172 yards and another touchdown to pace the Crimson Crusher offense.
“We were very inconsistent and didn’t play fundamental football in the first half,” Bishop McCort coach Tom Smith said. “I give credit to our guys in the second half, we moved the ball and found a way to score three touchdowns, and we’ll build on that success going into next week.”
A short punt on Bishop McCort’s second possession of the game set the Red Devils in great field position at the Crimson Crushers 37, and after a 27-yard bolt by Gillin, Little converted a third-and-goal with a 1-yard sneak to open the scoring. Adam McGlynn’s extra point made it 7-0 at the 4:31 mark of the first quarter.
The Red Devils added to that lead early in the second. Wyrwas picked off Fornari and returned it to the Bishop McCort 30, and on the very next snap Gillin took it the distance for a touchdown.
Following a Crimson Crushers punt on the ensuing possession, the Red Devils took over at their own 43, and on the initial play of the series Little hit a wide-open Wyrwas in stride over the middle for a 57-yard touchdown that built an eventual 20-0 halftime advantage.
The Central Cambria momentum continued as the third quarter got underway.
Following a first down on the ground, Little tossed a screen pass to Gillin, who found running room and sprinted 47 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown.
Gillin then ran in the conversion to make it 28-0 at the 9:05 mark.
Fornari’s 28-yard scoring run got the Crimson Crushers on the board with a little over four minutes left in the third, but on the ensuing onside kick attempt, Central Cambria’s Deklan Estep fielded the bouncing ball and returned it 40 yards to the Crimson Crusher 14.
Three plays later, Little found Wyrwas for a 10-yard score to give the Red Devils a commanding 35-6 edge heading into the final period.
“Our offense opened up a little more, and we took a couple of shots and hit them,” Little said. “Our offensive line was just blocking amazing.”
Fornari connected with Brock Beppler for a 27-yard touchdown in the opening minute of the fourth, before the Red Devils answered with a nine-play drive highlighted by a 19-yard completion to Jonathan Hajzus and capped off by Elijah Villarial’s 5-yard scoring run.
Fornari completed passes of 27 and 13 yards to Anthony George to set up his 1-yard quarterback sneak that set the eventual final.
The Crimson Crushers will host Central at Shade on Friday, while the Red Devils travel to Bishop Guilfoyle on Saturday night.
