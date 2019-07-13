T.J. Adams – June 11, 2019

Central Cambria graduate T.J. Adams reacts after signing a professional contract with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the club’s spring training facility in Clearwater, Fla. Adams was selected by the Phillies in the 27th round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft this past week. 

 Submitted Photo

Central Cambria graduate Tyler Adams earned his first professional victory for the Gulf Coast League Phillies East squad on July 3. A product of Indiana (Pa.), Adams fired two scoreless frames and struck out two batters as Phillies East defeated the Blue Jays 9-8 in 10 innings.

Adams, the Phillies’ 27th-round pick this June, is 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work. The southpaw has not allowed an earned run over his past two appearances.

