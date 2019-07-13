Central Cambria graduate Tyler Adams earned his first professional victory for the Gulf Coast League Phillies East squad on July 3. A product of Indiana (Pa.), Adams fired two scoreless frames and struck out two batters as Phillies East defeated the Blue Jays 9-8 in 10 innings.
Adams, the Phillies’ 27th-round pick this June, is 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings of work. The southpaw has not allowed an earned run over his past two appearances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.