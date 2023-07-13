This fall, the Atlantic Coast Conference will begin airing football and basketball events on the CW Network, a new addition to the league’s Saturday broadcast slate.
The CW has secured the rights to 50 ACC games, beginning Sept. 9 with Pitt’s home football game against Cincinnati. Thirteen ACC football games will air Saturdays on the CW, which will broadcast 28 ACC men’s and women’s basketball games throughout December, January and February.
The ACC will have men’s basketball doubleheaders on the CW every Saturday, and women’s basketball doubleheaders on Sunday afternoons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.