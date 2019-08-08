With both teams needing a win to stay alive in the 75th AAABA Tournament, it was the Zanesville Junior Pioneers using some big bats and clutch pitching to overcome Buffalo Full Circuit Power in a 5-3 victory at Westmont Hilltop High School on Wednesday to claim the runner-up spot in Pool C.
Neither side could get much going with the bat through the first two innings, with Full Circuit Power settling for a pair of walks while the Pioneers claimed the lone hit. It seemed that trend was carrying over to the third inning as Buffalo went quietly, followed by Zanesville having its first two batters retired. Just when it looked like the game was going to remain deadlocked, the Pioneers found some two-out lightning and broke the contest wide open.
A fielder’s choice followed by a balk put Luke Klinehoffer on second and he was joined on the bases by Matt Stewart after a walk. Isaac Dansford then ripped a ball off Buffalo pitcher Gunar Weppnar to reach first on an infield single. With the bases loaded, clean-up hitter Matt Gibson brought them all home.
Gibson connected on a pitch and sent the ball deep to center on a stand-up, bases-clearing double that gave the Pioneers the first runs of the game and a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning.
Zanesville manager Seth Thompson heaped praise on his offensive horse following the victory.
“(Gibson) just hits and hits and hits and you can lead a team to victory like that and that’s exactly what he did today,” Thompson said, “He’s one of the most calm, solid hitters I ever met.”
Still sitting on two outs after Gibson’s clutch hit, the Pioneers extended their lead before the inning was over. Gibson came around to score on an RBI single by designated hitter Chase Collins to make it 4-0.
Full Circuit Power was able to escape the inning on the next batter, but the damage was already done. In their half of the third inning, Zanesville sent all nine batters to the plate, notched four hits, and plated four runs to jump out in front.
Less than a day after scoring 17 runs against Columbus, Full Circuit Power had to feel confident they had the weapons to respond to the Pioneers’ four run outburst. Unfortunately for Buffalo, Zanesville starter Trey White had his best stuff working on Wednesday.
“They’re a good team and their pitchers kept us off balance all game long,” Buffalo manager Gordon Karstedt said. “We’re a young team but we proved we belonged and we’re going to learn from this.”
Typically a reliever, White stepped into a starting role with the Pioneers short on pitchers heading into Wednesday and he delivered with six no-hit innings and goose egg on the scoreboard before exiting the contest.
“Trey did a great job today,” said Thompson. “He was a reliever most of the year but we’re a little short on pitchers and he did a great job stepping up and getting that clutch win for us.”
Still sitting on their four runs from the third inning, the Pioneers added a little insurance in the fifth, and once again it was Matt Gibson coming thru with the timely hit. On his bases clearing double in the third, Gibson came very close to putting the ball out of the park for a home run.
In the fifth, he left little doubt where the ball was headed with a towering shot over the right field fence for a solo home run that extended the Zanesville lead to 5-0. On the afternoon, Gibson accounted for the bulk of the Pioneers offense, going 2-for-4 with four RBIs and scoring two runs.
A five-run deficit is never an easy task to overcome, but Buffalo was unwilling to surrender and broke through late to claw its way back. With White out of the game, Full Power Circuit was able to find their bats against relievers Will Maier and Sean Orillion.
They started their late-inning rally in the eighth, with a pair of runs to cut the Zanesville lead to 5-2. Cam Zurat scored on a sacrifice by Jack Arnold which was followed up two batters later when Adam Riter came home on an RBI single off the bat of Dylan Crowley.
Zanesville nearly restored its five-run lead in the ninth, but Buffalo was able to strand runners at second and third to give itself a shot at a last-ditch rally. Full Circuit Power continued to battle and forced a third run across to keep hope alive.
Gavin Krawiec led off the ninth with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He then came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Nate Wereski to cut the Pioneers lead to 5-3 with only one out. Buffalo put another man on base with a walk, but Orillion reared back and slammed the door once to send Zanesville through to knockout play with a victory.
