LILLY – Teams travel from all over the country to play in the AAABA Tournament. Zanesville’s opening opponent hit a little close to home.
The Pioneers faced a familiar foe on Monday – another Ohio opponent, Columbus. Zanesville was 5-0 against Columbus during the regular season.
The trend continued at Lilly-Washington War Memorial Field as the Junior Pioneers ended the game with the mercy rule in the eighth inning, picking up a convincing 12-2 win.
“It was definitely something we weren’t looking for,” Zanesville manager Seth Thompson said.
“Unfortunate for the draw, we kind of wanted to see somebody new,” Pioneers outfielder Matt Gibson said.
“But we had a pretty good game plan for it, because we know these guys pretty well.”
“The familiarity can help you and hurt. Our guys were probably a little too overconfident,” Thompson added.
“I just had to get the point across, don’t take it for granted, you’ve got to play hard no matter who you’re playing.”
Thompson is in his first season managing the Pioneers and relied on longtime Columbus manager Tony Perz for guidance throughout his inaugural campaign, including preparing to come to the AAABA Tournament.
“He’s helped me a lot through the process this year,” Thompson said.
“When I got the job, he was the first person to call me. He’s also the president of our conference. Any question I’ve had about this, about the league, he’s been the one to reach out. He’s definitely been a huge help to me.”
What wasn’t a huge help to Thompson was Columbus’ first inning. Penn State-Altoona’s Chase Clouser put the Jets on the board first with an RBI single scoring Jason Schutte in the top of the first.
With Perz’s Columbus squad ahead early, Zanesville needed to respond.
And it did.
The Pioneers batted through the order in the bottom of the first inning, with four consecutive batters reaching home, putting Zanesville up 4-1 through one inning. Columbus pitcher Austin Burchfield and catcher Ben Loya struggled to connect in the first and throughout the game, with wild pitches, passed balls and hit batters leading to runners crossing home.
“I think it’s good to start that way. The team starts to mesh a little bit and once you get it going like that, the runs just keep coming,” Gibson said.
Columbus answered with more offense in the second. Designated hitter Ethan Kellner drove second baseman Jeff Strayer home to cut the Zanesville lead in half.
But the Jets got no closer.
Center fielder Isaac Danford drove in the Pioneers’ fifth run of the game, sending Luke Klinehoffer home in the bottom of the second.
Zanesville added another pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth on a two-RBI single to right field by Gibson, putting the Pioneers ahead 7-2 as they kept their collective foot on the gas.
“That’s our game plan for the week. The bats keep going, the pitching keeps us in it. Once that happens, a lot of runs get put up for us, and little runs get scored by the other team,” said Gibson, who reached in all five plate appearances.
Danford drove in another run for Zanesville in the sixth inning to give them an 8-2 lead. Danford was one of five Pioneers with a multi-RBI outing.
Luke Klinehoffer and Matt Stewart drove in three runs in the seventh inning, nearly pushing Zanesville across the ten-run rule threshold.
Chase Collins completed that task in the bottom of the eighth, bringing Gibson home for the final run, capping off the 12-2 victory for Zanesville.
“It might not seem that important, not playing that final inning, but the pitches you save on a relievers arm are huge,” said Thompson, who utilized three pitchers across eight innings in Monday’s opener.
Bryce Husted was the winning pitcher, tossing five complete innings, giving up two runs and collecting four strikeouts. Sean Orillian came in for the sixth and seventh, striking out four of the ten batters he faced, not allowing a run. Josh Bigrigg pitched the eighth, facing four batters, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Zanesville takes its 1-0 pool play record into Tuesday and will face Philadelphia at noon at Mount Aloysius. Columbus looks to bounce back in its matchup with Buffalo Full Circuit Power at 2 p.m. at Portage Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.