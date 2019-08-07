Coming off a late-inning loss on Monday night to Martella’s Pharmacy, the Youngstown Crocodiles bounced back in Pool D play with an 11-2 victory over the Brooklyn SAYO Grays at Westmont High School on Tuesday.
“The character of this team coming back after a tough loss just shows their determination,” Youngstown manager Bob Mingo said. “We’re fighting through pool play and every game is a must-win situation and we did that.”
Brooklyn did not waste much time making an early statement, putting its first three batters on base and breaking the ice on the scoreboard, all before an out was ever recorded. Michael Coletta singled to left field to drive home Genesis Nunez for a 1-0 Grays lead after Nunez led off the game with a walk.
With runners on the corners, the Grays attempted a double steal with Coletta and Zephina Vaughn. Coletta successfully reached second, but the pickoff attempt was cut off by the shortstop and thrown home where Vaughn was cut down before reaching the plate. Youngstown starter Dylan Dingel followed up the run-saving play with a pair of strikeouts to limit the damage to just a single run.
Now getting its turn with the sticks for the first time, Youngstown responded with a run of its own in the bottom of the first. Matthew Gibson started his big afternoon with a one-out walk and came around to score on a Noah Laster double to even the contest at 1. Laster then attempted to score on a sacrifice fly after advancing to third, but was thrown out at the plate on a perfect ball from Grays right fielder Jonathan Peña.
Neither side had any scoring luck in the second, but both teams plated another run in the third inning. First it was the Grays in the top half of the inning, jumping back in front with a double-steal attempt that forced an errant throw from the Crocodiles second baseman, allowing Coletta to slide home safely.
It turned out to be another short-lived lead for the Grays as the Crocodiles answered right back in the bottom half of the third. A single and stolen base put Gibson on second, where he was then driven home on a double to the wall off the bat of Tyler Zaluski to bring the game back level.
Quality pitching performances from Grays’ Moses Lafontaine and Crocodiles’ Dingel kept that score line intact throughout the middle innings and into the latter part of the game. It wasn’t until the seventh inning that someone was able to break the deadlock.
Both managers heaped praise on their respective starters following the game, especially Grays manager Darrel Tiebout when discussing Lafontaine’s performance.
“One of the best outings I’ve seen him throw. He had a game plan and the game plan worked,” said Tiebout. “He had a lot of off-speed pitches and occasionally showed them the fastball and it worked.”
After loading the bases twice previously and failing to score, Youngstown made sure the third time was the charm in the bottom of the seventh inning. With two outs and the bases full of Crocodiles, a Lafontaine pitch hit Coleman Stauffer and pushed the go-ahead run across to give Youngstown its first lead of the game at 3-2.
Dingel returned to the mound in the eighth, pitching with the lead for the first time. After giving up three hits in the first two innings, Dingel silenced the Grays’ bat the rest of the way, surrendering just a single hit from the fourth inning onward.
“He’s a bulldog pitcher and he got the job done today,” said Mingo of his starter.
Not satisfied with its one-run lead, the Youngstown bats broke out in a big way in the bottom of the eighth inning. Twelve Crocodiles’ batters went to the plate in the inning, with eight straight coming across to score.
Noah Laster ripped an RBI-single to get the rally started and they just kept rolling from there. Padraig O’Shaughnessy hit his second home run in as many games, a two-run shot that scored Laster.
“I have all the confidence in the world that our bats are going to come through,” Mingo said. “We were hitting some missiles that didn’t fall early then things just went our way in the eighth.”
Once again, the Crocodiles loaded the bases, then cleared them with RBI hits from Coleman Stauffer, Bryce Ritchey, Gibson, and an RBI groundout by Jason Swope. When the dust settled, the scoreboard read 11-2 in favor of the Crocodiles.
With plenty of insurance on the board, Dingel returned to pitch the ninth inning and put a bow on his dominating performance. Brooklyn put a runner into scoring position, but it was not nearly enough to rattle Dingel, who easily recorded all three outs he needed to seal his complete-game victory.
