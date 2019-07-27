Here are the locations around the area selling advance tickets to the 75rd All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament, which will be held Aug. 5-10 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and other area fields.
The $5 opening night tickets may be purchased at any of the following outlets; $25 week-long Point Stadium passes may be purchased at select locations.
Locations are in Johnstown except where otherwise noted.
Information: 241-3668.
• Baker’s Loaf, Franklin Street
• B&L Wine Cellars, Broad Street
• Dott Agency, Nationwide Insurance, Scalp Avenue.
• Em’s Sub Shops, Goucher Street, Johnstown, Sidman, Somerset
• Geistown Tag and Title, Scalp Avenue
• George’s Song Shop, Market Street
• Greater Johnstown-Cambria County Chamber of Commerce, Market Street
• Greater Johnstown-Cambria County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Roosevelt Boulevard
• Ideal Markets, Geistown, Vinco, Walnut Street
• Mac’s Tire Service
• Martella’s Pharmacy, all locations
• Miller’s Clothing and Formal Wear, Main Street
• Randy’s Bi-Lo, Johnstown and Windber
• RPM Signs, Lamberd Avenue
• Sporting Goods Discounters
• The Galleria information desk
• The Tribune-Democrat, Locust Street
• United Jewelers, Main Street
• Valley Printing, Main Street
• Vizza’s Barber & Style Shop, Horner Street
• Wolf Furniture, Scalp Avenue
– Ticket location sponsors include AT&T and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.