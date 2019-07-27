Martella's Pharmacy

Martella's Pharmacy players celebrate after beating New Orleans 3-2 for the AAABA Tournament championship on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in this image taken from video.

 By Shawn Curtis
scurtis@tribdem.com

Here are the locations around the area selling advance tickets to the 75rd All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament, which will be held Aug. 5-10 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and other area fields.

The $5 opening night tickets may be purchased at any of the following outlets; $25 week-long Point Stadium passes may be purchased at select locations.

Locations are in Johnstown except where otherwise noted.

Information: 241-3668.

• Baker’s Loaf, Franklin Street

• B&L Wine Cellars, Broad Street

• Dott Agency, Nationwide Insurance, Scalp Avenue.

• Em’s Sub Shops, Goucher Street, Johnstown, Sidman, Somerset

• Geistown Tag and Title, Scalp Avenue

• George’s Song Shop, Market Street

• Greater Johnstown-Cambria County Chamber of Commerce, Market Street

• Greater Johnstown-Cambria County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Roosevelt Boulevard

• Ideal Markets, Geistown, Vinco, Walnut Street

• Mac’s Tire Service

• Martella’s Pharmacy, all locations

• Miller’s Clothing and Formal Wear, Main Street

• Randy’s Bi-Lo, Johnstown and Windber

• RPM Signs, Lamberd Avenue

• Sporting Goods Discounters

• The Galleria information desk

• The Tribune-Democrat, Locust Street

• United Jewelers, Main Street

• Valley Printing, Main Street

• Vizza’s Barber & Style Shop, Horner Street

• Wolf Furniture, Scalp Avenue

– Ticket location sponsors include AT&T and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber

