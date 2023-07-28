Tim Rubal missed out on participating in the AAABA Tournament as a bat boy with the former Principle Development franchise in his younger days and later as a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League player with O.
The Mainline Pharmacy manager probably imagined what it’d be like to perform under the Sargent’s Stadium at the Point lights in front of the big opening-night crowd.
On Monday night, Rubal finally will find out as JCBL playoff champion Mainline Pharmacy represents Johns- town in the official opener of the 78th AAABA Tournament.
“It’s an awesome feeling, and I don’t think it hit me quite as hard as it’s going to on Monday night in front of all of those people,” Rubal said before a practice at Roxbury Park on Thursday.
“It’s going to be a surreal moment.
“I remember back to when I was a little kid. I was a bat boy with Matty Hohan,” Rubal said of Martella’s Pharmacy’s inspirational assistant coach.
“We were bat boys with Principle Development when we were younger and that team never made it to the tournament.
“In my playing days, my team never made it to the tournament with O. Getting this team into the tournament with the guys who were picked up over the last couple of years leading us into that night game is going to be special.”
Mainline Pharmacy tied regular-season champion Martella’s Pharmacy with a 17-11 record, but finished as the second seed based on a head-to-head tiebreaker. Mainline Pharmacy swept through two best-of-5 JCBL playoff series, beating Laurel Auto Group in the semifinal round and Martella’s Pharmacy in the title series.
“The team chemistry is what brings the jell to everything,” Rubal said. “At the beginning of the year, we had a couple guys hurt. Once we got all of our players in the dugout, it was a completely different scene. You saw that going from the Laurel Auto series to the Martella’s series.
“Everyone was having a blast and it’s just something awesome to see. It’s summer ball. It’s supposed to be a blast. I think our team right now is enjoying the highs of the highs and we’re enjoying the moment.”
This is the fifth season for the franchise, including the second year with Mainline Pharmacy as the sponsor. The team played under the Smith Transport banner for three seasons through 2021.
“It means a lot,” said North Star and Pitt-Johnstown graduate Luke Schrock, the only player remaining from the franchise’s inaugural 2019 roster.
“We came a long way. We’ve had a lot of different guys on the team. The young guys definitely stepped up this year for us and we just had a good year.”
Mainline produced the Pete Vuckovich Award winner Rodney Shultz, a 2021 state champion at Tyrone Area High School who pitches for Pitt-Johnstown. Shultz won four regular-season games, with 35 strikeouts and a 0.83 ERA.
He started Game 1 of the championship series against Martella’s Pharmacy.
In 2022, Shultz pitched seven innings as the starter in the AAABA Tournament championship game against New Orleans. The Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors pick-up player went 1-1 with eight strikeouts and a 2.79 ERA in the tourney.
Schrock won three games with 23 strikeouts and a 2.12 ERA during the regular season and added two postseason wins.
Seth Shuey and Ben Tomb each posted two regular-season wins.
Mainline Pharmacy picked up league MVP Tyler Cote, the O slugger and batting champion who also can provide innings on the mound, as well as O right-hander Andrew Root, who compiled 26 strikeouts.
Like his manager, Schrock has seen plenty of AAABA tournaments, but will be making his first on-field appearance.
“I’ve been here since ninth grade watching it and seeing everybody in the tournament,” Schrock said. “That’s why I’ve stuck around this last year. I wanted to make the tournament.
“It’s exciting, definitely. I know there are going to be a lot of fans there. Everybody comes out and supports it. It’s a big community event. Growing up around here, it’s just a big deal.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.