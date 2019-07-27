The Johnstown Area Heritage Association will host an open house and book signing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, for folks to get a first look at the museum display “Johnstown’s Game: 75 years of AAABA Baseball in the Flood City.”
The AAABA exhibit is on the third floor of the Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St.
Through panels, memorabilia and multi-media displays, the exhibit tells the story of the AAABA tournament against the backdrop of changes in Johnstown from 1945 to today, featuring many all-time great players, managers and contributors.
Ballpark refreshments – hot dogs, Cracker jack, popcorn and drinks – will be served at the open house.
The event will include a book signing for The Tribune-Democrat’s new 75th anniversary tribute, “A Diamond In Johnstown.” Two former AAABA Tournament standouts – Gene Pentz, most valuable player of the 1970 tournament as a member of the Monte Carlo team; and Brady Walker, the winning pitcher for Martella’s Pharmacy in the 2018 championship game – will be there to sign copies of the book.
Books will be available for purchase.
The museum display is a collaborative effort of JAHA, The Tribune-Democrat and the Johnstown Oldtimers, with many individuals providing items that are on display.
The exhibit will run through August during normal museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays (closed Mondays).
