An artist's rendering of "Johnstown Game: 75 years of AAABA Baseball in the Flood City." The exhibit will open on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, and continue through Sept. 30, 2019, on the third floor of the Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.

The Johnstown Area Heritage Association will host an open house and book signing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, for folks to get a first look at the museum display “Johnstown’s Game: 75 years of AAABA Baseball in the Flood City.”

The AAABA exhibit is on the third floor of the Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St.

Through panels, memorabilia and multi-media displays, the exhibit tells the story of the AAABA tournament against the backdrop of changes in Johnstown from 1945 to today, featuring many all-time great players, managers and contributors.

Ballpark refreshments – hot dogs, Cracker jack, popcorn and drinks – will be served at the open house.

The event will include a book signing for The Tribune-Democrat’s new 75th anniversary tribute, “A Diamond In Johnstown.” Two former AAABA Tournament standouts – Gene Pentz, most valuable player of the 1970 tournament as a member of the Monte Carlo team; and Brady Walker, the winning pitcher for Martella’s Pharmacy in the 2018 championship game – will be there to sign copies of the book.

Books will be available for purchase.

The museum display is a collaborative effort of JAHA, The Tribune-Democrat and the Johnstown Oldtimers, with many individuals providing items that are on display.

The exhibit will run through August during normal museum hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays (closed Mondays).

