The New Orleans Boosters franchise is known for producing second-generation players throughout the years.
Perhaps appropriately for the 75th anniversary tournament, a third generation New Orleans player is on the Boosters’ roster.
Brayden Jobert played first base in the Boosters’ opening-day 3-0 victory over Johnstown-2 Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Jobert went 2-for-4.
His father, Jacques Jobert played for New Orleans in 1996 and 1997, while his grandfather Butch Jobert was part of New Orleans’ 1972 tournament appearance.
All three of the Joberts were at the Point for Sunday’s youth baseball clinic.
“My grandpa played here right out of high school. My dad played here when he was in college,” said Brayden Jobert, who will be a freshman at Nicholls State University in a few weeks. “It’s awesome. I’m blessed to be a part of this.
“My dad told me he actually hit two home runs in this stadium and almost hit a third. Hearing all of these stories from my family makes it awesome to be here.”
Jacques Jobert recalled the big game he had at Point Stadium. The second baseman was 5-for-6 with a double, triple and five runs scored in a 17-12 win over Washington in 1996 and had another solid showing in ‘97.
“It was a great experience playing here. I had a really good game,” Jacques Jobert said. “I hit two home runs in the game and almost had three. I hit another one off the top of the fence.
“Two screen shots and the other one hit where the 330 is now.”
Butch Jobert was part of a rare 0-2 New Orleans team, but still has positive memories of the tournament then and since.
“When I came here, Joey Scheuermann was our bat boy. His dad Rags and Skeeter Theard were our coaches. It was a tremendous experience being able to come here and play in this type of environment.
“I remember playing at Price Field. Unfortunately, I didn’t get a chance to play at the Point because we went 0-2,” he said. “It’s totally changed from the time I was here and from the time Jacques was here in 1996. The stadium is perfect for the kids these days. This has to be something inspiring for them to play for.”
Ken Keiper remembered: The second Ken Keiper Memorial Scholarship was presented to Martella’s Pharmacy catcher Andrew Pasko, a Richland High School graduate.
The award is presented to a player in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League who resides within 25 miles of the city and will attend a college or trade school. The recipient may play baseball in college and have a financial need.
“He must be of good character both on and off the field and a strong team leader,” said Deb (Keiper) Anderson, Ken Keiper’s daughter.
“The 25 miles is important to us because this is what Dad did with the players on his 1956 (Hahn Packing) team. Character is an important factor because Dad believed the young men should conduct themselves as good citizens both on and off the field as he mentored them to become better men.”
Drive for five: Buffalo Royal Printing’s Mike Gabriele is playing in his fifth AAABA Tournament for the Buffalo Royal Printing franchise.
The Niagara University player was among the 2017 AAABA Tournament batting leaders, finishing second with a .563 average, a homer and four RBIs.
“He played with me in junior high and stayed with us for all that time,” Buffalo Royal Printing manager Bob Carnevale said.
