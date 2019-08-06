PORTAGE – Buffalo Royal Printing manager Bob Carnevale said that his team doesn’t normally hit many home runs due to their home field in New York having a deeper fence.
On Monday, that wasn’t the case.
His team slugged four home runs, while pounding out 13 hits, en route to a 14-6 victory over the Brooklyn Bonnie Rams at Haschak Field.
“We’re not normally a home-run hitting team,” Carnevale said, “but today’s performance was not totally unexpected. We are a veteran team with lots of good hitting.”
Buffalo got the parade started on the second pitch of the game, when leadoff hitter Max Giordano, a Niagara University infielder, sent a fastball over the left-field fence.
“My goal when I’m at the plate is to hit the ball hard,” Giordano said.
“That’s all I think about. I was telling the guys before the game. If the pitcher leaves me a fastball over the middle, I’m going to take it out of here, and that’s what I did.”
Giordano homered again in the second inning, this time a two-run shot, to nearly the same spot in left field.
In the eighth inning, Matt Grace, Giordano’s teammate at Niagara, hit back-to-back home runs with first baseman Ryan Voight to put the game out of reach.
“I liked how I was seeing the ball today,” Grace said, who went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored. “I got down in a couple counts, but I adjusted and fortunately got good results.”
Giordano, Grace and Voight combined to go 9-for-15 in the game with nine total RBIs and seven runs scored.
Voight had four hits, including a double and three RBI. Giordano added a two-run double in the eighth.
“I went in trying to stay consistent and hit line drives,” Voight said. “I got a lot of good pieces of the ball today.
“Our depth throughout the lineup is unbelievable. We can all hit the ball throughout the order. Everyone saw that potential today.”
Brooklyn also brought the lumber early in the game.
After Buffalo scored two runs in the opening half of the first, Adrian Espinal hit a run-scoring double to left to cut the lead in half.
Buffalo responded with three runs each in the second and third to go up 8-1, then Brooklyn erupted for five runs, capped off by a three-run home run by Josh Ferro, to trim the lead to 8-6.
Brooklyn’s bats fell silent the rest of the game, as the Bonnie Rams were held to just two hits over the final six innings.
Buffalo’s Alex Bish helped contain Brooklyn by throwing three scoreless innings of relief while striking out four. Mario Ruggiero pitched the ninth to seal the win.
Brooklyn also committed five errors in the field, leading to five of the Buffalo runs being unearned.
“In the early innings we didn’t make plays,” Brooklyn manager Jerry Katzke said. “We don’t have strikeout pitching. When you don’t have that, you have to make plays, but unfortunately we didn’t.
“The combination of errors and the home runs we allowed was the difference in the early part of the game.
“Once we got it back to 8-6, I thought we had a great shot of competing, but their starter (Jarod Burmaster) settled down and the lefty they brought in (Bish) had great stuff.”
The Bonnie Rams will match up with Johnstown’s Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors on Day 2 of the tournament at noon at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point.
“We can play better. We’re a young team,” Katzke said. “When you have a young team, consistency is a challenge.
“We’ll bounce back and get back after it tomorrow.”
On the other side, Buffalo will play tournament powerhouse New Orleans at 2 p.m. at a site to be Roxbury Park.
“We’ve played New Orleans in years past, and they are tough to beat,” Carnevale said. “We’re capable of playing well. Tomorrow we’re going to give it our best and see what happens.”
