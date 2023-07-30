Portage Area High School graduate Tyler Alexander will have plenty of teammates throughout the 78th AAABA Tournament.
The Martella’s Pharmacy pitcher and versatile position player obviously will toil alongside the players on the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League regular-season championship squad. Alexander also is certain to connect with teammates from his Delgado Community College team in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The three-time defending AAABA Tournament champion New Orleans Boosters list 14 Delgado players on their roster, and AAABA Hall of Famer Joe Scheuermann, the former Boosters manager, is the veteran coach of the Dolphins.
“It’s actually a good thing for me because I get to see what new guys are coming into the program,” said Alexander, a Dolphins redshirt freshman infielder. “These are guys I’ve played with. They’re my teammates down there, but when push comes to shove, we’re up here to play. They know that, too. It’s an all-around good competitive atmosphere.”
Alexander and Martella’s Pharmacy will play in the day games at Sargent’s Stadium as pool play begins on Monday.
His opportunity to join Delgado Community College, one of the top junior college programs in the country, stemmed from the AAABA Tournament.
“I did a tryout for our coach, Joe Scheuermann, whenever the Boosters came up to Johnstown in 2021,” said Alexander, who played for coach Larry McCabe at Portage. “I worked out with the team. He said about coming down and possibly doing a visit. I went down and that was it.”
Alexander appreciated the baseball, the academics and the atmosphere in “The Big Easy.” He played in the fall of 2022 and redshirted in this spring.
“I love the city. It’s a completely different atmosphere than up here,” Alexander said. “Me, coming from little Portage, Pa., a small-town kid getting out there and getting to experience the big city.”
Delgado Community College has a long baseball tradition led by the Scheuermann family that also has left its mark in Johnstown for decades.
The Dolphins went 47-13 this past season, winning the NJCAA South Central District championship in Neosha, Missouri, and reaching the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, for the sixth time in program history and first appearance since 2016.
“The program is probably one of the best programs in the country for junior college baseball,” Alexander said. “Our team just came off a Junior College World Series berth. We went 2-2. A highly respected program. We were ranked in the top 20 for most of the year.”
Alexander’s family also has AAABA ties.
His father, Rick Alexander, was a Division I player at University of Pittsburgh who appeared in the AAABA Tournament with Delweld in 1999 and Galliker’s Dairy on the 2001 national runner-up team that opened 5-0.
“Coach Scheuermann with the legacy that he has and what he’s built at Delgado, it’s an honor for me to send my kid to play for him,” Rick Alexander said. “Just the knowledge that he has accumulated over the years, with Joe and his father (Louis “Rags” Scheuermann) is unprecedented.
“They’re a great team,” Rick Alexander said of Delgado. “The 13 or 14 kids who are coming up to Johnstown who are Tyler’s teammates are legit players.
“They’ll give everything they’ve got. It’s a tradition down there for that team to come up here.”
Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said Tyler Alexander’s first season at Delgado Community College already has impacted his JCBL team.
“Tyler has focused and dedicated his life to baseball,” Pfeil said. “He has never backed down from any competition. He’s one of the most gritty players you could have on the team and he’s always there to pick up his teammates.
“All those things you hear about Delgado, he’s brought to our team this year and started to spill it around other players.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.