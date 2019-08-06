With his Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors squad already up by a pair of runs in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Bonnie Rams at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point, catcher Vincenzo Rauso seemingly added one run to the Johnstown squad’s ledger when a knock off Brooklyn reliever Andy Alcantara landed in center field.
The ball got by centerfielder Christian Layne and kept going. So did Rauso. So did the runners – Jake Shope, Ben Maudie and Corey Fogle – in front of him.
As Rauso crossed the plate ahead of the Brooklyn relay, he represented the 10th of 11 Paul Carpenter runs as the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff runner-up was well on its way to taking home an 11-4 win while evening its pool-play record to 1-1 and holding a run differential of plus-4.
… The four runs that scored on Rauso’s inside-the-park home run.
“It’s a brick wall out there, and I saw it hit the brick wall as I was rounding second,” Rauso said. “I was like ‘I might have it here.’ I just put the burners on, you see the coach winding his arm, sending me home. The rest is history pretty much.”
Rauso’s coaching staff had an inkling that some Sargent’s Stadium magic was in effect as soon as the ball was in play.
“Playing here for the last several years, and coaching here,” Paul Carpenter assistant coach/General Manager Tayler Sheriff said. “The way the turf is. The brick wall. The layout. You know it’s going to bounce further away from him, he’s going to be chasing it. As soon it gets by him, we’re thinking ‘Let’s get ‘em all. Let’s get ‘em all.’ ”
The scoring portion of the Paul Carpenter seventh started a batter before Rauso when Fogle worked a bases-loaded walk with one out in the frame.
Three batters after Rauso’s romp around the bases, Jason Beranek doubled in Matt Privette to set the final.
The win sets up a critical match with Buffalo Royal Printing, which fell 12-3 to New Orleans on Tuesday. Whomever wins on Wednesday reaches bracket play.
Before the six-run seventh, Paul Carpenter and Brooklyn had engaged in a nip-and-tuck battle of taking what was given by the opposition. Paul Carpenter took a 2-0 lead in the first as Nick Diandreth reached on a four-pitch base on balls, stole second and reached third on a throwing error before Shope – 3-for-4 on the day with three runs – chased him in with a single to left.
Shope turned his single into a run in prompt order, swiping second and heading to third when Josh Ferro’s throw to second wound up in the outfield. With Shope charging to third, Layne’s throw missed its target, allowing Shope to cross the plate.
Diandreth walked and scored in the third, swiping second and third before Maudie doubled him in.
Brooklyn took its only lead in the third, scoring four runs off Tyler Dancu, all unearned, with the first two coming when Rauso’s attempted pickoff throw to first rolled into right field to score Christian Gonzalez and Dominick Raphael.
Adrien Espinal scored when Samuel Canela reached on a dropped third strike. Josh Ferro’s RBI single two batters later gave Brooklyn its only lead at 4-3.
Brooklyn, which posted 13 hits, couldn’t put together runs in any other inning on Tuesday.
But when the hardest-hit balls are finding gloves and not turf, Brooklyn’s day at the plate may be summed up with “that’s baseball.”
“We actually hit the ball quite well,” Bonnie Rams manager Jerry Katzke said. “A lot of the hard shots that we hit were caught.
“That’s unfortunate.”
That stanza by Brooklyn was a catalyst of sorts in the opposing dugout.
“In the third inning, we let up that four-spot,” Sheriff said. “We brought them together. We kind of lit them up a little bit, to be honest. I think they responded well.
“They really started playing better. Playing cleaner. I still think it’s not our best baseball.
“You can look at that in a couple of different ways. I choose to look at it as a positive, because our best baseball should be ahead of us.”
Maudie’s RBI triple and a sacrifice fly from Fogle in the fifth gave the lead back to Paul Carpenter for good.
Dancu picked up the win, pitching six innings and fanning five while surrendering nine hits. Ben Mongelluzzo and Trevor Pfeil combined to work the final three innings.
Shope led Paul Carpenter in hits with three while Diandreth, Maudie and Beranek each had two.
Gonzalez and Michael Lewishall each had three hits for the Bonnie Rams, while Espinal and Ferro each had two hits.
Espinal, the Brooklyn starter, pitched six-plus innings, with six strikeouts and eight runs allowed on eight hits.
