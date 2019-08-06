CRESSON – On a sun-filled afternoon at Mount Aloysius College, the Zanesville Junior Pioneers and Philadelphia Bandits were each looking to build upon opening-day wins at the 75th AAABA Tournament. Powered by an eight-run fifth inning, Philadelphia walked away as 12-6 victors.
Leading off the game, Zanesville shortstop Luke Klinehoffer ripped a double and went to third on a one-out single by Isaac Danford. Philadelphia pitcher Kieran Wersaw-Barnes uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Klinehoffer to score. Danford was plated by a two-out single from Chayce Lundell, and the Pioneers quickly led 2-0.
Zanesville threatened again in the second when it had runners on the corners, one out, and the top of the order coming to bat. However, Wersaw-Barnes induced an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play from Klinehoffer to keep the score at 2-0.
Philadelphia manager Greg Olenski saw this as a big swing in the game.
“The game of baseball is all about momentum swings. We were able to capture that momentum and take it with us and take it right into our offensive approach,” Olenski said.
Momentum continued to swing toward Philadelphia as it grabbed the lead in the third.
Jack Cuccinotta singled to left and Ameir Uzzell beat out a chopper to third base. Nick D’Amore and Andrew Dietz then rapped out consecutive RBI singles, giving the Bandits a 3-2 lead.
After a pair of fourth-inning walks, the Bandits had two men on base with just one out. However, Putnam put a foot down and continued to do a nice job of pitching out of trouble.
After getting a fly out for the second out of the inning, Putnam caught Philadelphia’s Dutch Reardon leaning off second base. Putnam turned and fired to Klinehoffer covering the bag, and Reardon was picked off to end the inning.
Zanesville manager Seth Thompson appreciated the effort from Putnam on Tuesday afternoon.
“He did a great job,” Thompson said.
In the fifth inning, Zanesville recaptured the lead. With two men on base and two outs, Lundell and Chase Collins recorded consecutive run-scoring hits to give Zanesville a 4-3 edge.
Unfortunately for the Pioneers, this lead was short-lived.
D’Amore led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a mammoth home run to left field to tied the game at 4. After a double by Dietz, Greg Delgado singled to left field. As Dietz was approaching third base he collided with Zanesville third baseman Brandon Pritchard. This led to interference being called with a run awarded to Dietz.
Jake Wyandt then got in on the fun for the Philadelphia offense with a double to left field that scored Delgado to make the score 6-4 Bandits.
After allowing another run-scoring single and issuing a walk, Putnam was pulled for Justin Fernburg.
Two batters later, D’Amore ripped a two-run single to left field. This made the score 10-4 Philadelphia, and closed the book on Putnam who was charged with nine runs in 41/3 innings of work.
“D’Amore has been swinging the bat really well for us. Drove in five or six yesterday, hit the big bomb today,” Olenski said about his slugger after the game.
When the dust settled from the bottom of the fifth inning, Philadelphia had pushed eight runs across the plate and went from trialing 4-3 to leading 11-4.
Thompson took the blame for the fifth inning getting away.
“The runs he (Putnam) did give up were on me,” the Zanesville skipper said. “I probably left him in a hair too long.”
The teams swapped runs in the seventh inning, and Zanesville added another in the ninth to set the final at 12-6.
