Philadelphia starting pitcher Joe Shannon set the tone for the Bandits on Monday at Roxbury Park in a AAABA Pool C game opposite Buffalo Full Circuit Power.
The Philly right-hander retired the first seven batters he faced and allowed just one hit with three strikeouts, a walk and a hit batsman in his five innings of work while his Bandits teammates built an early lead and never looked back shutting out Buffalo 14-0.
“The first pitcher (Shannon) had us right in his pocket there,” Buffalo manager Gordon Karstedt said. “We had some opportunities, but we didn’t come through when we needed with the hits. The other team came through abundantly. They are a very good hitting team.”
The Bandits pounded out 16 hits behind Shannon and reliever Ethan Pritchett, who came in for Philadelphia in the sixth with a 6-0 lead.
“For us, they made some key pitches, throwing strikes and let our defense work,” Bandits manager Greg Olenski said.
“We backed them up and gave them the run support they needed.”
Philadelphia, which had just two players who have experience playing in the tournament, jumped on Buffalo starter Tom Peltier for three runs in the first inning, sending nine men to the plate. The Bandits then added three more runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, finishing the game with a flurry of five runs in the top of the ninth.
“This is a good start to the week and hopefully we can keep it rolling,” said D’Amore who drove in five runs for the Bandits,
“We were seeing the ball well and just wanted to get out in front early and put some pressure on the defense.”
Four walks with an error and two hits gave the Bandits the 3-0 lead after the first. Philadelphia sent eight batters to the plate in the sixth and took advantage of some wild pitches by reliever Brett Kochinski to tack on three runs.
Andrew Dietz was 4-for-5 while Greg Delgado went 3-for-6, including a home run, with four RBIs and two runs scored for Philadelphia. Matt Smith went 2-for-4 with a triple, Dutch Reardon was 2-for-4, including a double with two runs scored, Ameir Uzzell went 2-for-6 with two runs scored and two driven in along with two stolen bases. Jack Cucinotta scored four runs.
“I was preaching to these guys to be aggressive and try to get runs on the board,” Olenski said.
“I thought the bats died a little bit in the middle part of the game and then someone woke them back up again. For these guys, we ask them to come up here, play hard and give it their best effort.”
Jack Arnold and Andrew Fairbrother had the hits, both singles, for Full Circuit Power.
Philadelphia will face Zanesville while Buffalo will play Columbus on Tuesday.
Cory Isenberg is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter
@coryisenbergTD
