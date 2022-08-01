The last time Joseph Pareres was in Johnstown for the AAABA Tournament, he was playing in it and the Pittsburgh Pirates – powered by Dave Parker and Willie Stargell – were headed toward a World Series championship.
Pareres will be managing the New York entry in the 77th version of the tournament, which begins on Monday.
His team will face Johnstown’s Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors in the official opener at 7:30 p.m. at Sargents Stadium at the Point.
“Believe it or not, I played here in 1979,” Pareres said Sunday night, after the pairings for the tournament were drawn at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. “I haven’t been back since, but I have the pleasure of coaching a great group of kids, and we’re looking forward to the experience of Johnstown this year.”
Altoona and Youngstown are the other teams drawn into Pool D. Paul Carpenter will face Youngstown on Tuesday and Altoona on Wednesday in night games at the Point.
“We know absolutely nothing about any of them, really,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said.
“We know a little bit about Altoona, of course. That will be a big game, a big crowd.
“You get 5,000 or 6,000 just for Johnstown – and then you pull Altoona in, you’ve got their fans and everybody’s local – the place will be rocking. …
“There are going to be two big night games, for sure.”
Paul Carpenter beat Altoona 11-1 last year in the second night game of the tournament. Altoona Cummings Motors manager Chris Sanders is looking forward to another prime-time matchup in the Flood City.
“It’s going to be exciting,” Sanders said.
“It was exciting last year. We learned from our mistakes last year. It was the first time we were in the night game here. We’ll come in focused. We’ll be ready to go. We’re taking it game by game, pitch by pitch.
“We loaded up on pitching this year, so we’re hoping to make a decent run out here.”
So is Johnstown’s second entry, Martella’s Pharmacy, which was drawn into Pool B with New Brunswick, Maryland State, and the Brooklyn Bonnies. Martella’s will face Glenn Fredricks’ New Brunswick Matrix squad at noon at the Point on Monday.
“Getting New Brunswick is a great test to start the tournament,” Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil said. “Last year, they finished as national runner-up, and they have won this tournament before.
“They’re coached very well by Glenn, and it’s going to be one heck of a baseball game.”
Martella’s Pharmacy’s 2018 title still marks the only championship a Johnstown entry has won, and Pfeil is proud to have his squad making its 13th consecutive tournament.
“It doesn’t get old,” he said. “That’s the expectation with this franchise, to get here. Every single kid that we have, when they sign a contract, this is the expectation. We got here, and now the goal is to get a national championship.”
Paul Carpenter is Johnstown’s top entry for the second consecutive year, and Sheriff believes last year’s experience – when his team won its first four games before falling to New Brunswick – will be helpful. Most of his starters took part in the tournament last year, but he also knows that playing in front of more than 5,000 fans, which the official opener often draws, can be awe-inspiring, even if most of those fans are cheering for the home team.
“It’s going to be nerve-wracking for them,” said Sheriff, who plans to start rookie right-hander Roman Gill on Monday night. “I tell our kids, ‘When the parade is starting, just stand there to take it all in. Look at your parents, your family, friends, whatever, and take a good look. Get all of the jitters out of the way. When that first pitch is there, then you’re locked in and ready to go.’ ”
In the opposite dugout, Pareres will have a similar message for his New York team. He echoed the sentiments expressed earlier in the evening by Mount Aloysius baseball coach Kevin Kime, who stressed that players shouldn’t worry about making mistakes in big moments but instead be aggressive and have fun.
“You tell the kids, ‘Enjoy the moment,’ because you’re going to look back at these days and say to yourself, ‘That was a great experience,’ ” Pareres said.
“So, ‘Take that deep breath, calm yourself down and don’t let the moment be too big for you.’ That’s pretty much what you tell them.”
Pareres, who has been coaching at different age levels, knows how rare opportunities such as this can be.
“We are blessed to be here and blessed to have the opportunity to play in Johnstown,” he said. “Looking back over 40-something years now, I can honestly say things have gotten better.
“I’m not minimizing what it was. It was great then, but this group of individuals has made what was great then even better.
“It’s really a pleasure to see how this tournament has gotten to the level that it is. It’s one of the more recognizable names – traveling around the U22 circuit – that you hear.”
