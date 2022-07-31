The North Carolina Disco Turkeys brought a new franchise and injected excitement into last year’s AAABA Tournament.
The Disco Turkeys are back for their second year, with new manager Scott Kirby bringing a short roster that is long on pitching arms. North Carolina had 16 players register for the tournament on Sunday at the Holiday Inn Johnstown - Downtown.
“We lost some guys,” Kirby said. “One guy had COVID. A couple guys unexpectedly were called back to report early to (college) camp for the fall. We’re a little light, but everyone is going to play.
“We’ve got a solid group. The group that is here was the majority of our starters all summer long, and I’m confident in their abilities.”
Kirby is a former Oklahoma State player who batted over .300 in both seasons with the program and was part of the Cowboys Big 12 Tournament winning team in 2004.
“I took over the team four or five games in, so this is going to be my first experience in Johnstown,” Kirby said. “I’m really looking forward to coming out, having some fun and hopefully we’ll win a few ballgames and enjoy the crowd.”
In June, Kirby replaced Kirk Cabana, who led the team last season in Johnstown. Cabana accepted a coaching job at Marian University’s Ancilla College.
“The original head coach took a JUCO job in Indiana,” Kirby said. “We were scrambling to figure out what to do. It was an all-hands-on-deck meeting at my house with my family, because I work full-time as well. I said I’d volunteer and take over and see how things go.
“Here we are, 45 games later.”
Rising to the competition: Veteran New Brunswick Matrix manager Glenn Fredricks believes his program has benefited from a move to the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League (ACBL) last season.
The Maxtrix battled to a 14-23 record playing against teams loaded with talent from bigger Division I programs. Last year’s AAABA Tournament runner-up is counting on that grueling schedule to pay off in August.
“With the level of competition that we’re playing in the ACBL, we face great pitching on a nightly basis,” Fredricks said. “You don’t see those lopsided scores like some of the past summers that we’ve had under different circumstances.”
The Matrix previously played in the Atlantic Baseball Confederation Collegiate League and in a New Brunswick men’s open league. Fredricks said both of those leagues were solid, but the level of play in the ACBL is a notch higher.
“The ACBL has just dominant, dominant, dominant pitching on a nightly basis,” Fredricks said.
“You don’t get any breaks. On Tuesday night, you’re facing the No. 2 (pitcher) from Rutgers, and on Thursday Rider University’s closer goes out and throws five innings against you.”
The Matrix return a group of players from the team that finished second to the New Orleans Boosters a year ago.
“It’s a pretty complete roster in terms of top to bottom in the lineup and a fairly deep pitching staff,” Fredricks said.
“We probably have about a quarter of the players who were eligible to come back who are here,” Fredricks added. “We missed a guy or two. Everyone remembers Justin Scotto – a superstar out here for three summers. He winds up missing the cut by two weeks and he aged out.”
Scotto hit a home run to the deepest part of Sargent’s Stadium to ignite a Matrix comeback over host team Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors in New Brunswick’s 10-5 semifinal win over Johnstown.
“There are some big shoes to fill, but we have guys who have been waiting to make it out here and play with us for a number of years,” Fredricks said. “Now, they get a chance to do it.”
29 and counting: Philadelphia Bandits franchise representative and former manager Mike Gossner will make his 29th appearance in the AAABA Tournament.
Gossner made his first trip to Johnstown in 1993. He worked under former Philadelphia manager and AAABA Hall of Famer Harry Startzell before moving into the manager’s role.
Now, Gossner oversees the franchise led by manager Greg Olenski Jr. and coaches Greg Olenski Sr. and Jeff Jacoby.
“I was under Mr. Starzell when I first started coaching in the AAABA,” Gossner said. “Mr. Startzell was my mentor. I was an assistant and then became the manager.
“Now, we have Greg Olenski Jr. back as our manager. We have Greg Olenski Sr. coaching.
“We have a veteran staff.”
Gossner said the entire Philadelphia Bandits coaching staff also works with the District 1 Holy Ghost Prep team that finished as Pennsylvania high school Class 4A runner-up to District 7 Montour in June.
Gossner said the Bandits will count on two high school standouts who have made NCAA Division I commitments.
“We’ve got a guy who will be a senior in high school who committed to University of South Florida,” Gossner said. “We have a high school senior going to Radford University. It’s exciting news for us.”
Holy Ghost Prep right-handed pitcher Matt Golenbaum is a South Florida commit heading into his senior season in high school. Council Rock High School middle infielder/third baseman Austin Stalker graduated this year and committed to Radford University.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
