LILLY – After tallying four unanswered runs late to force a 4-all tie, Altoona entered extra innings with plenty of momentum in Tuesday’s Pool B contest at Lilly-Washington War Memorial Field against New York.
However, New York stemmed the tide with three runs in the top of the 10th. The Astros used an unfortunate hop near third base to tack on two runs on an infield single.
Altoona answered with two runs in the bottom half, but New York closer Ryan Martin came on to get a strikeout to leave the potential tying run at second base as the Astros gathered a 7-6 triumph.
“Exciting game, wasn’t it?,” New York manager Al Delia said. “You still worry, they came back and had the tying and winning runs on base. It’s the most exciting game you can be in where you’re in it until the final out. It gives coach’s heartburn, but that’s what it’s all about.”
New York improved to 1-1 in pool play, while Altoona fell to 0-2.
Johnston Realty was held without a run until the seventh. The Blair County squad eventually tied the game in the eighth to extend the game into extra innings.
“I just thought we started off again a little slow with the bats, maybe not attacking like we normally do aggressively,” Altoona manager Craig Treese said. “We’re a resilient group. We tried to get it set up there in that (10th) inning so we had a double-play opportunity or a force out. A bad hop hurt us.”
The hop Treese referred to came in the top of the 10th inning. New York loaded the bases with one out. Brandon Simone hit a bouncer to third baseman Lennox Pugh. The ball took a wicked hop off the lip at the end of the grass and hit Pugh in the face, allowing two runners to score as the ball trickled into shallow left-center field.
“I just saw it on the edge of the grass there, it just came up straight up and hit him right in the eye,” Treese described the play. “He was expecting it to be a lower hop that he could have made a play home on it, nothing we can do.”
John Castiglione followed with a two-out RBI single to extend the lead to 7-4.
After winning pitcher Dan Owens retired the first two batters in the 10th, Altoona refused to go away quietly. Back-to-back errors allowed Tyler Treese to score. Austin Hammerle reached on an RBI single. After Alan Mackey’s knock, Martin snapped off a breaking ball to catch Cory Storm looking for the final out.
“That has been my closer all year,” Delia said. “Nothing phases him.”
Domenick Castiglione, John Castiglione (two RBIs), Brian Sanders and Simone (two RBIs) all had two hits for New York.
Keegan Soltis (two RBIs) and Treese added two hits apiece for Altoona.
New York struck for four runs between the third and fourth innings, two of which were unearned against Pitt-Johnstown hurler Ben Briggs. Greg Walsh provided an RBI single in the third. Two runs came in as a potential double-play ball was misplayed near second base.
New York starter Michael Losak struck out 10 batters through 6 1/3 innings. A Treese double and Soltis triple produced Altoona’s first run of the tournament. Two runs came in on a throwing error as Altoona closed the gap to 4-3 after seven frames.
Soltis, a rising senior at Philipsburg-Osceola High School, lined an RBI single down the left-field line to force a 4-all tie in the eighth.
“He struck out a couple times early in the game, but he didn’t get down and he kept battling,” Coach Treese said. “He forgot about the first two at-bats and and hit the ball hard.”
New York plays New Brunswick (2-0) at noon at Portage. Altoona opposes Cleveland (1-1) at 11 a.m. at Roxbury.
