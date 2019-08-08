CRESSON – A scoreboard glitch in the middle of the fourth inning at Mount Aloysius College’s Calandra-Smith Field had the Brooklyn Bonnie Rams up 24-0.
The scoreboard operator fixed the problem. Reality set in almost immediately.
Brayden Jobert deposited a pitch over the right-field fence with two aboard in the bottom half of the frame to give New Orleans Boosters the lead for the first time, and the perennial AAABA Tournament power poured it on late to finish pool play with a perfect 3-0 record thanks to a 10-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon that was much more competitive than the score indicated.
Matt Barthelemy went 3-for-4, while Jobert and Ross Scelfo register two hits apiece for New Orleans, which is seeking its third title in five years and its 16th in the tourney’s 75-year history.
“I feel really confident,” said Jobert, who doubled and scored to open a five-run eighth inning that salted the game away. “Our pitchers have been throwing really good, and we’ve been swinging the bats really well.”
Last year’s runner-up, New Orleans trailed Brooklyn – which was seeking its first win – 1-0 after Josh Ferro’s solo homer to right with two outs in the second. The Boosters were outhit for much of the game by the big-underdog Bonnie Rams.
“We were definitely confident. I was 100 percent confident we were going to win the game,” New Orleans second baseman Brandon Duhon said. “It was just a question of what inning we were going to break out.”
Brooklyn brought the tying run to the plate in both the sixth and the eighth innings. However, Adrien Espinal was thrown out trying to steal third for the final out of the sixth with Ferro batting. Ferro flew out to end the eighth.
“It was by far the best game we played in the tournament. I told the guys if we played this way the last two days, we might have been in a better position,” Rams manager Jerry Katzke said.
Katzke threw 17-year-old right-hander David Sierra, the MVP of this year’s NABF World Series. Sierra didn’t allow a hit through 10 batters until Duhon beat out a bunt. Grant Shulz subsequently walked, setting the stage for Jobert’s three-run clout.
“I was just looking for a good pitch to hit. He was throwing a lot of pitches outside. I scooted up on the plate. He missed the spot, and I took advantage of it,” Jobert said.
New Orleans’ flood started with a trickle on Duhon’s bunt.
“That kind of messed me up,” Sierra said. “If I would have gotten that out, then maybe things would have been different.”
Duhon said it worked, but it didn’t exactly go as planned.
“I saw the third baseman was playing back. I was able to get it down. It didn’t go where I wanted it to go. It went back to the pitcher. But I used what I do best: my legs, my speed,” Duhon said. “It was just find a way to get on. The baseball gods were on my side.”
With his team already assured a spot in the quarterfinals regardless of Wednesday’s result, New Orleans manager Darrin Dares used six pitchers who combined to scatter seven hits.
“We were a little relaxed today, knowing that we already advanced, but we still wanted to get better at the plate,” Dares said. “We wanted to get some momentum going into the next three days. Hopefully, we can make a run, but it’s going to take better effort at the plate.
“It’s do or die now. We have to step up. We have to put together three more good games. That’s our goal.”
