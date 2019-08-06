Give New Orleans an inch and it will certainly take it.
Trailing 3-1 in the sixth inning in the Boosters’ AAABA Tournament second-round contest Tuesday at Roxbury Park against Buffalo Royal Printing and the New York squad’s starting pitcher Alex Licata keeping them off balance, New Orleans bided its time.
When Licata, who held New Orleans to just two runs, one unearned, and two hits with six strikeouts, three walks and a hit batsman, had to leave the game due to cramping, the Boosters responded by scoring 11 runs in the final three innings to earn a 12-3 victory and improve to 2-0 in Pool A play.
“We thought we were in for it because 33 (Licata) was dealing,” New Orleans manager Darrin Dares said.
“He was tough out there, and we didn’t do a very good job of adjusting. We started to get to him, but he started to cramp up, which you don’t want to see a guy get hurt. It turned out to be a little bit of a break for us. We got the bats going and got to their bullpen. We got it going a little bit there at the end.”
Buffalo manager Bob Carnevale said his team had the early advantage on Tuesday.
“We were the better team for six innings, but when my pitcher got injured and had muscle cramps, after 61/3 innings, they are a very good team,” Carnevale said. “It’s unfortunate, but that’s baseball. After they got a couple runs it was like a landslide rolling down the hill and it got bigger and bigger and bigger.”
The Louisiana squad scored an unearned run in the top of the first inning as Brandon Duhon drew a walk from Licato, moved to third on a single by Brayden Jobert, who finished 3-for-5 with a home run over the right-field fence, a run scored and two RBIs.
“We just had to keep fighting and we were able to pull through,” Jobert said.
Buffalo evened the game in the second as Alex Whipple led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on an error.
The Royal Printing squad took the lead in the fifth. With one out, Matt Grace singled to left off of New Orleans starter Daniel Dugas, and went to second on catcher Will Lawrence’s (2-for-3) single.
Back-to-back singles by Noah Thompson and Kenneth Ruggiero brought home Grace to put Buffalo ahead 3-1.
New Orleans sent 12 men to the plate in the seventh, erupting for six runs on four hits with three Buffalo errors to take the lead for good, 7-3. The Boosters added another run in the eighth and four more in the ninth.
Duhon was 3-for-5 with four runs scored, Mikey Stutes was 3-for-6 with two runs scored, Grant Schulz was 3-for-6 with five RBIs while Branyan Bounds scored twice for New Orleans.
Dugas was relieved by Blake Marshall in the sixth, yielding just one hit, and Dwain Varisco finished off the game in the ninth. Both pitchers were helped by a pair of double plays by the New Orleans defense, which turned three in the contest.
“Our starter looked good, but the other guys came in and did a really good job of taking over the game and holding them where they were,” Jobert said.
Dares said at 2-0, the team is in a pretty good spot heading into Day 3 against the Brooklyn Bonnie Rams. Buffalo faces Paul Carpenter.
“In pool play this is huge,” the New Orleans manager said. “We’ve given up three runs in two games, and that puts us in a pretty good spot. We have to keep competing and getting better at the plate.”
