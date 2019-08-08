Two-RBI days from Grant Schultz and Gregory Thompson sparked the offense for the New Orleans Boosters as they topped the New Brunswick Matrix 8-4 in a AAABA Tournament quarterfinal game Thursday at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point.
Michael Stutes, Ross Scelfo and Schultz each had two hits for New Orleans, which advances to face Buffalo Royal Printing in a semifinal on Friday at a site and time to be determined.
The Boosters opened up with a pair of runs in the first, with a run-scoring groundout by Schultz and Brayden Jobert coming home when a Scelfo single was misplayed in center.
The Matrix battled back, getting runs when Kyle Forcini scored on a passed ball a pitch before Kyle Marzano singled and scored on a three-base error when the ball hopped past Jonah Manuel in right.
New Orleans nibbled out single runs in the second and third innings, with Stutes doubling in Branyan Bounds in the second; and Schultz scoring on a Scelfo groundout in the third.
New Brunswick cut into the lead when Tavis Brunson’s groundout plated Aaron McLaughlin.
A run in the sixth – off a Manuel triple – and three runs in the seventh, sparked by Thompson’s two-RBI single to center helped the Boosters seal the victory.
New Orleans’ Michael Romano pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out four, walking three and giving up three runs on six hits.
Marzano and Kyle Richards each had two hits for New Brunswick.
