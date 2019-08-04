The New Orleans Boosters have advanced to the championship game of the AAABA Tournament three of the past four years, earning two titles during that span.
A year ago, the Boosters were runner-up to Johnstown Martella’s Pharmacy in a title game played in front of 5,000 fans at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
As the 75th annual tournament celebration nears, New Orleans manager Darrin Dares is counting on the perennial power from Louisiana to build on a strong tradition.
“We did a pretty good job the last few years of getting there,” Dares said, referring to AAABA crowns in 2015 and 2017 as well as the second place last August.
“You’ve got to pitch well. Once you get out of the pool it’s do-or-die every game. Last year after the first debacle (a 12-3 loss to Buffalo-3) we were do-or-die the last four or five games. You can’t put too much pressure on yourself but you’ve got to play with a sense of urgency.”
Including last year’s 4-2 record, New Orleans is a cumulative 18-5 in Johnstown since the 2015 tournament.
“We’re looking forward to another trip up there,” Dares said. “The 75th anniversary is special to the Scheuermann family and we hope to make a good showing for them.”
The Boosters return AAABA-seasoned pitchers such as Christopher Turpin, Daniel Dugas and Zach Roussel.
Turpin had a somewhat deceiving 0-2 mark last season, but produced a 2.08 ERA, 15 strikeouts and only two walks.
That showing followed Turpin’s often dominant run in 2017 as New Orleans won its 15th tournament championship. In the title game victory over Johnstown-2 Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors, the right-hander who now pitches at the University of New Orleans retired nine of the 10 hitters he faced for the save. He had a 0.00 ERA and was 1-0 with one save in 2017.
Roussel was 1-0 last August with a 0.61 ERA and eight strikeouts in 121/3 innings.
Dugas had a 1-0 record with nine strikeouts in 12 innings during last year’s tournament.
“I think our pitching depth would be our No. 1 strength,” said Dares, whose team is 15-4 this summer. “We’ve got to come around with the bats a little bit. We’ve been getting better but we’ve still got a ways to go.”
Infielder Grant Schulz batted .364 in last year’s tournament and is coming off a spring season in which he batted .438 with 46 RBIs at Delgado Community College. He is committed to University of Louisiana-Monroe this fall.
Catcher Ross Scelfo had a .217 average in the 2018 tournament. He also had a big season on a Delgado Community College, batting .409 on a team that won 36 games and the Region XXIII title.
Delgado is coached by AAABA Hall of Famer and former New Orleans manager Joe Scheuermann, who notched his 1,000th career win with the Dolphins this spring.
“We’ve got a few guys back. We’ve got some experience in a few spots,” Dares said.
“Shortstop Grant Schulz will play third and shortstop for us. Another Division I guy is our DH Ross Scelfo,” he added.
“We have a couple junior college guys who can play. (Delgado’s) Michael Stutes is our lead-off hitter, a sparkplug for us. Brayden Jobert is a young guy with a lot of potential. He had a good summer. We’re looking for a nice tournament out of him.”
