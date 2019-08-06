Zach Marzano and David Cardona worked out a plan while driving from New Jersey to Johnstown for the AAABA Tournament.
Marzano, New Brunswick's slugging first baseman, said there were three parts to their strategy:
• "Get good pitches to hit."
• "Get your A swing off."
• "Find a way to get on base and don't strike out."
The plan is working pretty well through two games in the tournament.
Marzano reached base five times and scored four runs as the New Brunswick Matrix moved to 2-0 in Pool B with a 10-8 win Tuesday over Cleveland at Fichtner Field.
That followed his 4-for-4, three-RBI performance on Monday in a 13-0 clobbering of Altoona.
Cardona had three hits on Monday and added an RBI single on Tuesday.
"I just tried to stay on the barrel (of the bat)," Marzano said after Tuesday's win. "I was swinging at a lot of first strikes, because they were there.
"It takes a lot of pressure off you when you have guys behind you hitting the ball."
New Brunswick jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first inning Tuesday without a hit by Marzano, who bats third. He reached on a fielder's choice – but the Matrix got singles from leadoff hitter Jason Scotto and Cardona, and a double from Tavis Brunson.
Cleveland had scored in the top of the first frame when Miseal Guzman singled, stole second, moved to third on an infield out and came home on Brenden Spaulding's sacrifice fly.
Marzano doubled to deep right leading off the third. Kyle Lauria reached on an error ahead of Kyle Richards' line-drive single to center, which plated Marzano. Lauria came in when the ball bounced past Cleveland centerfielder Spaudling, giving the Matrix a 5-1 edge.
The Blaze cut the deficit to 5-3 in the fourth. Relief pitcher Brent Francisco plunked Aaron Valentine, who moved up on a wild pitch and came home on Jacob Nagy's single. Nagy scored on a hit by Billy Blood.
New Brunswick tallied four unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh. Marzano doubled inside the third-base bag ahead of two infield errors. A two-out hit-batsman loaded the bases for Dan Helfgott, who smoked a two-run single to center. Scotto capped the rally with an RBI single.
The teams traded runs in the eighth inning, and the Matrix looked to be in control leading 10-4 heading to the top of the ninth.
But Cleveland's Austin Mora, Guzman, Anthony Jackson, Spaulding and Valentine opened the inning with five straight hits. Helped by a throwing error, the Blaze had cut the lead to two.
A 4-6-3 double play halted the Cleveland momentum, and Matrix reliever Ken Sysyn got Matt Detering to ground out to end the game.
Cleveland got two-hit efforts from Guzman, Jackson and Valentine – who was beaned twice as well. Detering had an RBI double pinch-hitting in the eighth.
"They're a scrappy bunch and they never quit," Matrix manager Glenn Fredericks said of Cleveland. "We've got to clean some stuff up on defense."
The same could be said for Cleveland, which committed seven errors and allowed just two earned runs. The Blaze close pool play against Altoona.
New Brunswick used four pitchers, with Francisco – the second in line – earning the win.
Lauria had two hits and scored twice for the Matrix, which will face New York on Wednesday.
"We came out here swinging the sticks, and that was big," Fredericks said.
The New Brunswick chief believes his squad can emerge from Pool B and contend for the title later in the week.
"We just want to come out here and play good baseball," he said. "We feel that if we play our brand of baseball, we'll be tough to knock out of this tournament."
What's the Matrix brand of baseball?
Marzano will tell you: Get good pitches, get your A swing off and find a way to get on base.
That's been a recipe for success so far.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.