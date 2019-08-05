Brandon Cook had two hits, scored two runs and earned a save on the mound as Maryland State opened the AAABA Tournament with 5-3 win over Brooklyn-1 Monday afternoon at Fichtner Field.
Cook singled, stole a base and scored a run in the sixth as Maryland State erased a 1-0 deficit.
His two-run triple was the big hit in a 4-run seventh inning outburst that lifted the Crabfest team to a 5-1 cushion.
The Brooklyn Grays got a home run from Genesis Nuñez in the bottom of the seventh – a blast that cleared the left-field fence near the 405-foot sign.
The Grays added a run in the eighth on a double by Ryan Leon and an infield out to get within two, 5-3.
But Brooks got three infield outs in the ninth to lock down the Crabfest victory.
Maryland State will play Johnstown Martella's Pharmacy on Tuesday night at Sargent's Stadium at the Point, while Brooklyn-1 takes on Youngstown with a site to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.