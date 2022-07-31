Martella’s Pharmacy adapted to playing short-handed throughout much of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League season.
Now that the local league playoff runner-up has some depth and a bit of rest, Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil hopes those difficult times pay dividends during the 77th AAABA Tournament week.
Martella’s Pharmacy will play the afternoon games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point as the Johnstown-2 franchise.
This will be the Pharmacy’s 13th consecutive appearance in the tournament, including a historic AAABA championship run in 2018 and a tournament runner-up finish in 2019.
“At the beginning of the year we were low on numbers, and position guys were playing different positions, pitchers were playing different positions,” said outfielder Bryce McCleester of Mount Aloysius College. “We were relying on position players to throw.
“We progressed. We got our arms healthy and gave our bodies a rest. We’re looking forward to competing in the tournament.”
Martella’s placed third during the JCBL regular season but upset second-seeded Mainline Pharmacy in the opening round of the playoffs. Paul Carpenter won the championship series in four games.
“We’re scrappy, young and we have a lot of fight,” said McCleester, who batted .261 with five doubles, two homers and 21 RBIs.
“We don’t quit.”
Martella’s has had to “scrap” throughout the season.
The offensive numbers might not resemble some recent seasons, with a .248 team batting average, 239 hits and 56 extra-base hits, including 10 homers. But the Pharmacy still found ways to make a positive out of a difficult situation.
“We had 10 or 11 guys, a core group, most of the year,” said shortstop Jake Felton, who had a team-high .344 batting average, seven doubles, 18 RBIs and 21 runs scored.
“We battled through a lot of adversity. It was a tough season,” added Felton, a Pitt-Johnstown player. “Nothing changes going into the tournament. We just have to play the way we can play, and I think we can compete against anybody.”
Manager Kerry Pfeil believes his team learned important lessons and will be better prepared in the tournament.
“Our issue was health,” Pfeil said of the early-season lack of depth. “We had some guys who were injured coming out of college, guys who got injured during the season.
“One of our players had an illness that kept him out a long time. Another guy was having arm problems and he finds out his UCL is torn and he has bone chips in the elbow. It was truly the next-man-up mentality.”
Pfeil added four more players to his roster with pick-ups second baseman/outfielder Alex Glumac, of Mainline Pharmacy, pitcher Chris Hasse, of Laurel Auto Group, and pitcher/outfielder Colton Cornell and third baseman/shortstop/outfielder Jake Bredl, both of O.
Glumac is a Pitt-Johnstown player and Cornell is a Mountain Cats signee. Bredl plays at LaRoche College, and Hasse is a Mount Aloysius player.
Martella’s had won six of seven games and took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-5 championship series until Paul Carpenter won three consecutive games to take its third straight league playoff title.
“Really in the second half of the year, we built a lot of grit and character,” Pfeil said.
“If you look at the scores of our games, they were generally pretty close.
“We’re not afraid to be in a tight game. With our experience in the playoffs, we know it takes 27 outs to win a ballgame in this tournament.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
