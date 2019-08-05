Youngstown’s Bob Mingo has been participating in the AAABA Tournament for 31 years, so the Creekside Crocodiles manager knows the type of atmosphere his team will encounter in the official opener of the 75th annual AAABA Tournament on Monday night.
Defending champion Martella’s Pharmacy will represent Johnstown in the 7:30 p.m. game against Youngstown at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“The kids change obviously year-to-year. To have the experience of playing at Point Stadium against the host team is an experience they’ll never forget,” Mingo said. “We talked at the (AAABA Hall of Fame) banquet Saturday and Sunday about the memories you’re going to make.
“That’s what it’s all about. You want to win, absolutely, but it’s about playing in this tournament.
“I’ve got kids from decades ago who still talk about the tournament in Johnstown.”
Martella’s Pharmacy manager Jesse Cooper has a team with a mix of experience from the championship season and some younger talent.
“I just tell our guys that we have to be ready to control what we can control and go out and play the game,” Cooper said. “This is going to be an emotional night, 75th anniversary. You’ve got the parade. You’ve got the crowd. You’ve got a lot of moving parts.
“At the end of the day, once that first pitch is thrown you’ve got to settle in and just do your job. We’re going to have a target on our back just like we do every year coming from Johnstown, especially this year coming in as defending champion.”
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors won the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League regular-season title before falling to Martella’s in a five-game playoff championship series.
The Johnstown-2 team will make its fourth straight AAABA Tournament appearance, including runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2017.
Paul Carpenter will get a rematch of the 2017 AAABA Tournament title game against New Orleans Boosters at noon at Sargent’s Stadium. The Boosters won the 2017 crown and finished as runner-up to Martella’s last year.
“It’s no secret that New Orleans is a power in this event, year-in and year-out,” Paul Carpenter GM-assistant coach Tayler Sheriff said. “Our guys know that. There is a raised motivation level, heightened focus. As a coach, I’d like to play them right away. We’re going to learn early if we can make a run here. We’ll be able to see what we’ve got right from the start.”
New Orleans manager Darrin Dares expects another tough contest against Paul Carpenter.
“We know they’re going to play solid baseball. They’re going to have guys who can throw and guys who can swing it,” Dares said. “You’ve got to play baseball.
“It’s no different than any other year we’ve played them. They’re going to come at us like they did last year and the last two years. We’ve got to hold up our end of the bargain.”
Dares is hoping for a solid start after opening last year with a 12-3 loss to the Buffalo-3 representative at Lilly-Washington War Memorial Field.
“We can’t play any worse than we did last year in the opening game,” Dares said. “It was a disaster. It was bad. It got ugly. It got worse.”
Then, it got better as New Orleans advanced to the championship round before finishing as runner-up.
The complete opening-day schedule, which has seven games starting at noon and the night game, includes:
• In Pool A: Brooklyn-2 Bonnie Rams vs. Buffalo-1 Royal Printing, Portage Haschak Field; Johnstown-2 Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors vs. New Orleans Boosters, Sargent’s Stadium.
• In Pool B: Cleveland Blaze vs. New York Long Island Astros, Westmont Hilltop High School; Altoona Johnston Realty vs. New Brunswick Matrix, Mount Aloysius College.
• In Pool C: Buffalo-2 Full Circuit Power vs. Philadelphia Bandits, Roxbury Park; Zanesville Junior Pioneers vs. Columbus Jets, Lilly Washington War Memorial Field.
• In Pool D: Maryland State Crabfest vs. Brooklyn-1 SAYO Grays, Fichtner Field (formerly Johnstown Middle School); Youngstown Creekside Crocodiles vs. Johnstown-1 Martella’s Pharmacy, Sargent’s Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
