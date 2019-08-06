A six-run seventh inning from Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors broke open Tuesday afternoon’s nip-and-tuck battle with the Brooklyn Bonnie Rams as the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff runner-up took home an 11-4 win to even its pool-play record at 1-1.
Paul Carpenter held a 5-4 lead going into the top of the seventh and sparked the rally when Corey Fogle worked a bases-loaded walk with one out. After Fogle’s good-eye RBI, Vincenzo Rauso dropped a bloop hit in front of Brooklyn’s Christian Layne.
The excitement for the Johnstown squad unfurled as the ball skipped past Layne’s glove and rolled to the brick wall in center, scoring Jake Shope, Ben Maudie and Fogle ahead of the hustling Rauso, who put Paul Carpenter ahead 10-4 with the inside-the-park home run.
Jason Beranek doubled in Matt Privette three batters later to set the final.
Brooklyn had overcome an early 3-0 deficit with four runs in the third, two coming in when Rauso’s attempted pickoff throw to first rolled into right field to score Christian Gonzalez and Dominick Raphael. Adrien Espinal scored when Samuel Canela reached on a dropped third strike. Josh Ferro’s RBI single two batters later gave Brooklyn its only lead at 4-3.
Maudie’s RBI triple and a sacrifice fly from Fogle in the fifth gave the lead back to Paul Carpenter for good.
Shope led Paul Carpenter in hits with three while Nick Diandreth, Maudie and Beranek each had two.
Gonzalez and Michael Lewishall each had three hits for the Bonnie Rams, while Espinal and Ferro each had two hits.
