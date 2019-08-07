Maryland State produced three solid hits and benefited from an error in a three-run first inning on Tuesday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Based on that half inning, it seemed as if Martella’s Pharmacy pitcher Dylan Gearhart might have a short outing on the second day of the 75th annual AAABA Tournament.
A couple hours later, Gearhart stood on the mound, inducing a game-ending ground out as the defending champions won 7-3 over the Crabfest team.
“One thing I’ve learned about Dylan Gearhart over the year that I’ve known him is that he gets stronger as he goes,” said Johnstown manager Jesse Cooper, whose team will face the Brooklyn SAYO Grays at 7 on Wednesday at the Point. “The first time I ever saw him throw in high school, he was throwing into the 10th inning. He’s a competitor.
“He wants the baseball. Every inning he came off the field he said, ‘I want the baseball. I want to keep going.’ ”
Gearhart threw 106 pitches in the complete game five-hitter.
He struck out seven and walked one batter (in the top of the ninth).
After the first inning, the right-hander had strings of eight straight outs, seven in a row and five straight. Gearhart retired 25 of the final 28 Crabfest hitters.
“The first inning was a little shaky, didn’t go as planned,” said Gearhart, who led Mount Union High School to a Class AAA state championship in the spring and committed to Binghamton University. “I knew I had a great group of guys behind me and if I filled the strike zone up they’d back me up no matter what.
“Just throw everything down and try to hit my spots and not try to do too much. Keep it simple. Get ground balls. Just get outs.”
Gearhart has tournament experience even though it’s his first season with Martella’s. He played the previous two tournaments with Altoona and last year pitched 72/3 innings with seven strikeouts in a win over Columbus at Roxbury Park.
“I’ve only been with these guys for not even a full season and they’re already like brothers to me,” Gearhart said.
Maryland State took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Brandon Cook tripled to deep center field and scored on Josh Jackson’s single to left.
Joseph Quelch hit an opposite-field, two-out single to right field.
“He threw 25 to 30 pitches in the first inning. He just settled in and made some really big pitches,” Cooper said of Gearhart. “He didn’t throw that much for us this season because he went deep in the high school playoffs and won a state championship.”
The Crabfest used two great defensive plays to hold the early advantage.
Right fielder Wilbert “Trey” Terry made a throw home on a fly to beat Adam Cecere, who had doubled for the first of his three hits and was trying to score on Jack Oberdorf’s first-inning single. Despite a leap and twisting landing by Cecere, the peg directly to catcher Eric Holz resulted in an out.
In the second, Maryland State center fielder Cook ran to his right and dove, fully extended, to catch Jake Ansell’s drive to left-center field with two on and two out.
“Our outfield was unbelievable tonight,” Maryland State manager Sean O’Connor said.
“The throw in right. The catch in the outfield.
“Those kids gave us a shot,” he said. “Our pitchers struggled a little with putting some guys on base, but we also didn’t execute when we had an opportunity to come back in the fourth and didn’t get the bunt over and that might have changed the momentum.”
Martella’s took advantage of Maryland State miscues to tie the game 3-all in the third.
The inning started with an error, a walk and a misplayed sacrifice bunt attempt. Phillip Dull’s single through a drawn-in infield plated a run.
Jonny Kutchman was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Drew Frear walked to force in another run.
In the fourth, Martella’s designated hitter Cole Shaffer and Cecere each singled, and Dull was hit by a pitch. A fielder’s choice drove in Shaffer with the go-ahead run.
Maryland State’s Quelch led off the fourth with a double but Gearhart fanned two batters and ended the inning with a fly out.
“We probably didn’t manage the peak and valley very well. We kind of ran out of energy at the end,” O’Connor said. “That’s the nature of being young and not realizing a 7 o’clock game, the energy. We could’ve used a couple of Snickers bars to get us some energy.”
Martella’s sent nine batters to the plate in a three-run seventh to lead 7-3. Cecere singled in a run and Kutchman reached on a bunt single. Crabfest relievers gave up three walks and hit a batter during the inning.
Gearhart made the margin stand.
“After the seventh inning ‘Coop’ asked me, “How do you feel?’ I said, ‘It’s mine.’ I wasn’t letting anyone stop me from going the whole way,” Gearhart said.
