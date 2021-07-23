Bob Wolfe, who spent 61 years as part of the AAABA Tournament and was a mainstay in Zanesville, Ohio, amateur and professional baseball, died on Thursday after years of failing health, according to tournament organizers.
“Bob spent his whole life promoting AAABA and working very hard to make it successful,” said Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association President George Arcurio III. “Nobody did it better than Bob. He did a tremendous job as executive director for many, many years.”
Wolfe was 89.
A 1996 inductee into the AAABA Hall of Fame, Wolfe served as national president of the organization in 1973 and 1974. He spent decades on the national board and served as the tournament’s executive director many years during a tenure that ended after the 2016 AAABA Tournament.
“He was a great friend. Total baseball,” said Jim Wright, another AAABA Hall of Famer from Zanesville.
Wolfe was a founding member of the Muskingum Valley Oldtimers Baseball Association, which oversaw the Zanesville Junior Pioneers program. He also was involved in a Babe Ruth League, spent years as a respected umpire and managed Zanesville’s Gant Municipal Stadium.
When the Zanesville Greys played in the Frontier League (1993-96), Wolfe was involved with the independent professional baseball organization.
In Johnstown, he was a visible presence throughout tournament week from the time he recited the AAABA Tournament rules and guidelines to each team’s players during registration to the players banquet and pairings ceremony to addressing various baseball related tasks at Point Stadium and on outlying fields.
“The things I learned from Bob were basically how to conduct myself when there might be a problem or when something had to be addressed with a manager,” said Altoona’s John Austin, who replaced Wolfe as executive director.
“I was his right-hand man when he was executive director. He always counted on me for help with making sure deadlines were met. That’s one thing that helped in the transition when I moved into the executive director job.”
Wolfe made his first trip to Johnstown in 1955. The city became a second home each August.
His true home, Zanesville, also provided plenty of baseball opportunities.
“His mark will be remembered for a long time here in Zanesville. He was Mr. Baseball here,” Wright said. “He managed Gant Municipal Stadium in Zanesville. He spearheaded the ‘Save our Stadium’ committee, which raised over $300,000 to refurbish our stadium in 1991.
“He ran a lot of fundraisers for the Oldtimers year after year. He’ll be greatly missed in Zanesville, Ohio, and AAABA.”
Wolfe was dedicated to creating baseball opportunities for youths of all ages.
“Bob was kind of the founder of our Babe Ruth League and we had the Babe Ruth state tournament here for 50 years,” Wright said. “He was responsible for the state tournament. He was a past president of the Muskingum Valley Oldtimers and served as the treasurer for many years.
“I got involved with Bob in 1970 in the Muskingum Valley Oldtimers. He was one of the founding members in 1955,” Wright added. “He coached AAABA for a few years in Johnstown and on the local level here. He was national president of the AAABA in 1973-74. He served on the national committee until 2016. He ended up being the executive director of the AAABA for a number of years, too.
“Bob was total baseball. Very detailed. He knew the rules of the game.”
The Bolin Dierkes Funeral Home in Zanesville will handle arrangements. A memorial service is planned on Oct. 23, Wright said.
