AAABA Hall of Fame member Nelson Figueroa earned his second Emmy Award for his pre- and postgame New York Mets work for SportsNet New York on television.
Figueroa, who pitched in the majors for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Houston Astros, struck out 22 batters in 18 innings during the Brooklyn Youth Service League team’s run to the 1994 AAABA Tournament championship.
