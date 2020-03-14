The 76th annual AAABA Tournament once again will need some assistance from franchises sending two teams to the annual event, but Executive Director John Austin said the national board welcomed interest from four additional franchises that might boost the field by 2021.
“We have 14 teams, including the second Johnstown team,” Austin said after returning from the national AAABA meeting in Kissimmee, Florida, earlier this month. “Altoona and Brooklyn each will bring a second team (in 2020).”
The AAABA Tournament will be held Aug. 3 through 9 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and fields throughout the region.
“We’ve been contacted through our website by franchises in Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and the two teams from Chicago have expressed an interest in a potential return,” Austin said. “We’re hopeful for 2021.”
Longtime Philadelphia Bandits representative and former manager Mike Gossner is the new AAABA president. Other officers on the national board with Gossner and Austin include: Youngstown Creekside Crocodiles representative and manager Bob Mingo, vice president; and Milford, Massachusetts, representative Bill Fertitta, treasurer.
“One of the major changes after 75 years will involve our annual national meeting,” Austin said. “For 75 years its been held the first Sunday in March.
“We’ve had it in Florida for years. Now the meeting will be the first Sunday in October. This year there will be an additional meeting in October in Atlantic City, New Jersey.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.