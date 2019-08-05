CRESSON – New Brunswick Matrix first baseman Zach Marzano grew up right across the street from pitcher Frank LoGiudice, and they now are teammates on the Kean University baseball team.
Marzano said not much has changed with LoGiudice on the mound over the years.
“He probably throws a little bit harder now than he did in high school,” Marzano said. “He always relied on being crafty.”
LoGiudice crafted a gem in New Brunswick’s AAABA Tournament pool-play opener on Monday afternoon. The 21-year-old left-hander struck out 12 in seven innings, and the 2018 semifinalist Matrix got the tourney started on a high note with a 13-0 shellacking of Altoona Johnston Realty at Mount Aloysius College’s Calandra-Smith Field.
“I had all the pitches going. I pride myself on location,” LoGiudice said. “I wasn’t sure what I was getting into, but once these guys got a few runs, it was smooth sailing.”
New Brunswick scored three in the third and two more in the fourth to give LoGiudice all the support he needed. Marzano went 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, hitting in the three spot for Matrix.
New Brunswick’s two through four hitters combined for 13 of the team’s 18 hits.
LoGiudice allowed just three hits. He set the tone early, mixing pitches and striking out the side in the first, then fanning four more over the second and third.
“Everything was working for him,” said New Brunswick catcher David Cardona, who was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. “Fastball, he was hitting his spots. Curveball, he was hitting his spots. Off-speed, he was hitting his spots.”
Austin Hammerle was the only Altoona player to hit safely the first time through the order, smashing a double to left-center. A semifinalist last year that lost a 6-5 heartbreaker to eventual champion Johnstown, Altoona now needs to win its next two games to advance from Pool B.
“We’re pretty resilient. These guys can come back,” Altoona manager Craig Treese said. “Their kid had us off balance. We were rusty. We haven’t seen many lefties this year. We weren’t very aggressive at the plate.”
Alex Kitko came on in relief of Alex Mykut after the first two batters of the New Brunswick fourth reached base. Kitko kept Johnston’s hopes alive, only allowing three runs through his five innings, but that didn’t matter to LoJuidice, who allowed just three hits before giving way to Eric McKenna to pitch the last two innings.
“We have a lot of really good power pitchers this year. He is more crafty,” New Brunswick manager Glenn Frederick said of is starter. "The way he commands the strike zone kept them off-balance. Even on a 2-0 count, he’s fine.
“From what I thought I remembered of (Altoona) last year, I thought he would do well.”
Early on, it looked like LoGiudice and Mykut might engage in a pitchers’ duel. However, the Matrix began to systematically chip away at the plate, scratching out runs before the floodgates eventually opened with eight runs over the final three innings. Three of New Brunswick’s first 11 hits were singles, and three of those didn’t reach the outfield.
“The pressure was on us last year,” Marzano said. "We didn’t have this kind of pitching. We came in today with a good approach. We looked for good pitches to hit. We kind of wore (Mykut) down."
Kyle Forcini and Kyle Lauria each had three hits and two RBIs for New Brunswick.
With five players back from last season, New Brunswick is hoping to take another step this week.
“You always want to get off to a good start,” LoJiudice said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.