Behind a big fifth inning and a gutty performance from starting pitcher Devin Johnson, the Cleveland Blaze were able to come from behind and defeat the New York City Astros by a score of 6-2 at Westmont Hilltop High School on Monday afternoon.
“It’s always big to get a win on the board right off the bat,” Cleveland manager Joe Borkey Sr. said. “It puts you in a much better position going into Days 2 and 3.”
New York drew first blood with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. A single, walk, and hit batsman loaded the bases before outfielder Brian Sanders beat out a throw at first base to prevent a double play and drive in the game’s first run.
Sanders’ legs created the second run a few moments later when he extended a rundown long enough to allow the runner from third base to score before being tagged out on a steal attempt himself.
Cleveland did not let the early deficit faze them, focusing on the task at hand while knowing they had the weapons to claw their way back into the contest. The hits were coming for the Blaze in the early innings, but timely defense by the Astros kept Cleveland off the board each time they threatened.
New York poised to extend its lead in the top of the fourth inning, but a mistake from an Astros’ base runner and a heads-up play by Blaze catcher Jacob Nagy kept the 2-0 score line intact. John Castiglione hit a dribbler in front of home plate that was collected by Nagy for the easy out at first. On the throw, Jared Vanderhoof broke for home and beat the throw from first but missed the plate on his slide attempt. He was tagged out by Nagy to end the Astros’ threat.
After several close calls their first four trips to the plate, the Blaze were able to breakthrough in a big way in the bottom of the fifth with a few clutch hits and some ill-advised mistakes from the Astros’ defense. A walk and an error combined with a sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third for Austin Mora, who ripped a single up the middle to pull Cleveland within 2-1 and only one out.
Two pitches following his single, Mora took off for second base, forcing an errant throw from the Astros’ catcher that sailed into the outfield, allowing Matt Detering to waltz home and even the score.
“In one inning, we lost some concentration in the field and we made some silly errors that cost us runs that we could not recover from,” New York manager Al Delia said.
The now-awakened Cleveland offense continued to fire on all cylinders for the rest of the inning. Mora scored on an RBI double by Miseal Guzman to give the Blaze their first lead of the afternoon at 3-2. A batter later, Guzman scored to extend the lead courtesy of a single from Anthony Jackson.
Aaron Valentine continued the rally with an RBI single of his own to plate Jackson.
After struggling to start the game, Cleveland starter Devin Johnson found new life on the mound pitching with a lead. He was able to keep the damage at a minimum after falling behind in the first, but extended innings ramped up his pitch count quickly. Borkey had planned to remove Johnson early, but his pitcher had other ideas.
“I was ready to pull him around the sixth, but he started smoking his fastball at that point,” stated Borkey. “I asked him how he was feeling and he said he needed to keep on going.”
Now pitching with a lead, Johnson found some extra gas and began dominating the New York order. He cruised through the sixth and seventh frames with the 5-2 edge. He entered the eighth inning with some added insurance. Valentine recorded his second RBI of the game, plating Guzman with a sacrifice fly to push the Blaze lead to 6-2 after seven.
New York threatened in the top of the eighth, loading the bases, but Johnson reared back and forced a fly out to right field to end the threat and keep the 6-2 lead intact for the Blaze.
That turned out to be the end of Johnson’s afternoon on the mound, being replaced by Clay Anderson, who pitched a scoreless ninth to seal the win.
