Miseal Guzman, Brenden Spaulding and Matt Detering led an offensive explosion as the Cleveland Blaze capped AAABA Pool B play Wednesday with a 14-7 victory over Altoona Johnston Realty at Roxbury Park.

The 2-1 Blaze scored three in the first, four in the seventh and five in the eighth in sending Altoona to a 0-3 pool record.

Leadoff hitter Guzman tripled, singled twice, scored three times and drove in a run.

Spaudling, hitting third, doubled twice, singled, scored three runs and added a sacrifice fly.

Batting sixth in the lineup, Detering homered, doubled, singled and drove in five runs.

"It's nice to see us put it all together," said Spaudling, who also made several sparkling plays in centerfield.

The Blaze players were awaiting word on the New York-New Brunswick showdown to see if they would advance to the single-elimination tournament, which starts Thursday.

Altoona's Lennox Pugh crushed grand slam in the fourth that briefly tied the game at 4-4 before the Cleveland bats came back to life.