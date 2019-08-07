PORTAGE – After being shut out and held to one hit on Day 1 of the tournament, Buffalo Full Circuit Power pounded out 13 hits to help them defeat Columbus 17-12 at Haschak Field on Tuesday.
Niagara County Community College commit Dylan Crowley led the charge for Buffalo, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and four runs scored.
One of Crowley’s hits included a first-inning home run, along with three singles. His only out was a fly out to the right-field fence.
“He threw me a fastball to start and I hit it well, just foul,” Crowley said of his first at-bat. “I knew if I got it again I was going to do the same thing, and I did. I got a good result.”
Cam Zurat and Andrew Fairbrother also had solid games for Buffalo, with Zurat having three hits and four RBIs out of the No. 9 spot, and Fairbrother tallied two hits and four runs scored, while drawing three walks.
“We had a tough day as a team at the plate yesterday,” Fairbrother said, “so today, we tried to get good pitches to hit, and we did very well.
“I was seeing the ball well today. I got ahead in the count in most of my at bats, and I was getting a lot of solid contact.”
The Buffalo bats helped it survive a Columbus comeback bid, which was also being helped by five fielding errors by the Jets.
After Buffalo took a 10-5 lead into the seventh inning, Columbus tied the game by scoring five runs in the top of the seventh on only three hits.
Four Buffalo pitchers combined to allow three bases-loaded walks, a bases-loaded hit by pitch, and one RBI single.
“That was a tough inning for us,” said Buffalo manager Gordon Karstedt. “We were trying to deal with juggling pitchers and making adjustments and we kind of got lost in the scramble.
“You have to expect that sometimes from such a young team, though. I only have a couple kids that are over 18 years old. It’s all part of the maturing process.”
Buffalo responded with five runs of its own in the bottom half of the seventh. Two walks began the inning, then two errors, two sacrifice bunts and two hits brought in five runs.
“Critical, critical errors today,” Columbus manager Tony Perz said.
“Our errors were worth about seven or eight of their runs. They definitely took our momentum away. It’s something we’ve been dealing with all year.
“It was great the way we battled today when we were down. Since we were light on pitching, everyone did what they could to give us a chance.”
Buffalo added two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth on an error and a wild pitch to go ahead 17-10.
In the ninth, Columbus outfielder Jason Schutte hit his second home run of the game to set the final. Schutte went 3-for-5 and drove in six runs to lead the Jets.
Jake Latkofsky also homered for Columbus, which will match up with Philadelphia on Wednesday in the final day of pool play.
“We’re a resilient team, and we’re going to come back tomorrow and give it our best,” Perz said.
“We like playing Philadelphia, though. It’s always a challenge.”
Buffalo will face Zanesville on Wednesday, with the winner moving on to the single-elimination tournament on Thursday.
“(Wednesday) is win or go home,” Karstedt said. “Our guys are ready to go and are up for the pressure. They see themselves as underdogs playing against all of the older kids, so moving on would be huge.”
