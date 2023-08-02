PORTAGE, Pa. – A four-run bottom of the second inning helped the Zanesville Junior Pioneers produce a 7-5 victory over Brooklyn-1 SAYO Grays on Wednesday morning at Haschak Memorial Field.
Zanesville (1-2) spoiled Brooklyn-1's chances of advancing out of Pool C. Both Altoona-1 and Youngstown move on to Thursday's quarterfinals with 2-1 records.
Brooklyn's Amir Chery began the scoring with a solo homer to center field in the second.
The Junior Pioneers loaded the bases in the second inning. A hit batter and walk forced in two runs. Matt Terzola's sacrifice fly to right field led two runs scoring as Zanesville led 4-1 after the second.
The SAYO Grays' Jimmy Perez blasted a two-run homer to left to trim the deficit down to 4-3 in the fourth.
In the fifth, Zanesville tacked on two runs. Aidan Lackey's triple plated a run, and Tyler Arter's run-scoring single to left increased the Junior Pioneers lead to 6-3.
Lackey's sacrifice fly in the sixth boosted the advantage to 7-3.
Brooklyn's Noel Medina provided an RBI single, and Jim Paredes was hit by a pitch with a bases loaded. Brooklyn trailed 7-5 in the seventh.
Zanesville starter Christopher Brison allowed three runs over four innings. Trent Mendendall permitted two unearned runs and struck out six batters in four frames to earn the victory. Colin Maynard fanned one batter for the save in the ninth.
Zanesville only struck out once as a team.
Medina went 3-for-6. Paredes and Perez each provided two hits. Paredes doubled, and Perez homered and drove in two runs. Brooklyn left 11 runners on base.
Brooklyn (1-2) starting pitcher Lucas Selenki allowed six runs over four innings. Philip Dragovich permitted one run over the final four frames.
