JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Youngstown took a huge step toward advancing to the elimination round of the 78th AAABA Tournament after earning a 9-5 comeback victory over Zanesville at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School on Tuesday afternoon.
The Creekside Crocodiles improved to 2-0 in Pool C play thanks to a three-run seventh-inning rally that erased a 4-3 Zanesville edge, and Youngstown subsequently added three additional insurance runs in the eighth to hand the Junior Pioneers (0-2) a deficit they were unable to overcome.
“We got up 2-0, then unfortunately we made some mistakes in the field that cost us and put us behind,” Youngstown manager Bob Mingo said. “Mentally strong teams are able to overcome that, chip away and come back. That’s what we did.”
Youngstown’s balanced offense generated timely hits throughout the lineup. Colten Shaffer and Nathan Fleming each had two of the Creekside Crocodiles’ 10 hits, while Shaffer, Chase Franken and Anthony Perry all tallied a pair of RBIs for Youngstown.
“Any coach wishes to have contributions from the whole team,” Mingo said. “They play together, they pick each other up and they never give up.”
Guy Young picked up the win in relief for Youngstown after giving up just one run on four hits in 5 1/3 innings of work. The left-hander from Notre Dame College struck out four and walked three before being lifted for Franken in the top of the ninth.
“Guy Young was a bulldog out there,” Mingo said. “I was hoping he could finish the game, but he started laboring a little after getting up to 95 pitches, and Chase was able to come in and get that last out.”
The Creekside Crocodiles seized the early momentum with single runs in the second and third innings.
Caleb Jones drew a leadoff walk and later scored on Steve Rohan’s sacrifice fly to put Youngstown on the board, and the next frame saw Franken come home on Shaffer’s double to right that made it 2-0.
Zanesville answered by capitalizing on several Youngstown miscues to tally four unearned runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Aidan Lackey reached on a two-base error to lead off, and then scored on a single by Gavin Hawk, who finished 3-for-5 for Zanesville. Sam Muetzel walked, and after a failed sacrifice bunt attempt kept runners at first and second, Muetzel scored the tying run when Max Coffman reached on an error.
Matt Terzola’s double to center then plated Brody Hammersley to put the Junior Pioneers on top, and Coffman later came in on Reid Fleming’s infield single to make it 4-2.
Youngstown got one run back in the fifth after Fleming led off with a double and later came home on a groundout by Perry.
The decisive seventh inning for the Creekside Crocodiles began with a line drive single to left by Rohan and a bunt single from Fleming. One out later, Perry grounded a single to center that scored Rohan with the tying run and advanced Fleming to third. Franken’s sacrifice fly drove in Fleming with the go-ahead run, and Perry then scored on a two-out wild pitch that put Youngstown up 6-4.
RBI singles by Franken and Shaffer highlighted the Youngstown eighth inning, which saw Perry race home after Mason Monroe reached on an error to give the Creekside Crocodiles a five-run cushion.
“Our pitchers were making good pitches, and their guys found the holes,” Zanesville manager Jay Bonifant said. “They got some bloop hits and got runners in, that’s just baseball. They had the timely hits in the seventh and eighth innings.”
Lackey’s run-scoring groundout in the top of the ninth for the Junior Pioneers set the final.
Zanesville will play its tournament finale versus Brooklyn-1 at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Portage, while Youngstown will look to clinch a berth in the championship bracket against Altoona-1 in a noon contest at Roxbury Park.
