JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Coming off a sluggish performance against Brooklyn-1 SAYO Grays on Tuesday, an urgent Altoona-1 Cumming Motors squad took Dee Dee Osborne Field at Roxbury Park on Wednesday afternoon looking for a win and possible advancement to Thursday’s AAABA Tournament quarterfinals for the second year in a row.
Altoona returned to form in a hurry, tallying three runs in the top of the first inning and adding two frames of four runs later in the contest to advance with a 13-4 victory over Youngstown. Cumming Motors secured the top seed in Pool C with the head-to-head tiebreaker over Youngstown, which also advanced with matching 2-1 records.
“We knew it was a must-win game to stay in,” said Altoona right-hander Eli Wiles, who struck out four batters and allowed four runs to give his team eight quality innings. “We got it going early and just kept the pedal down. It’s what we needed.”
Wiles threw 76 of his 122 pitches for strikes and lasted eight quality innings. The Penn State Altoona hurler struck out four batters and allowed four runs to give his team’s bullpen most of the afternoon off.
“Eli’s a bulldog,” Altoona manager Chris Sanders said.
“I’ll put that kid on the mound in any game at any time.
“The kid can throw. He’s got ice in his veins. He just went out there and did what he does every time he pitches for us. He looked at me this morning and said, ‘Coach, I got it.’ ”
Altoona compiled 19 hits, nine going for extra bases, in the victory. The squad’s top six hitters each contributed two or more hits. Leadoff batter Jacob Hillard went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a home run, four runs and two RBIs. Kevin Lehner (double) and Aidan Steinbugl each amassed three hits.
Corey Chamberlain, Alex Ebeling, Lucas Muffie and Ethan Schimony supplied two knocks apiece. Ebeling and Muffie each plated three runs, and Chamberlain drove home a pair with a double in the four-run eighth.
“It was important for us to come out and hit after yesterday,” Sanders said. “We just did not barrel up the ball real well yesterday. Today, we came out and we picked up his (Youngstown starter Jake Pappagallo) fastball and his off-speed stuff. Our offense has been sputtering all year, but it’s starting to come together.
“It’s coming together at the right time.”
Youngstown’s Chase Franken went 3-for-4 with a double. Mason Monroe homered among his two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Steve Rohan plated two runs, and Caleb Jones scored twice.
“They hit the ball today,” Youngstown manager Bob Mingo said of Altoona. “We had our opportunities and we didn’t cash in on them. We know this team (Altoona). We played them four times in the regular season (in the Rust Belt League).”
Early fireworks gave Altoona an early jolt. Muffie blasted a three-run homer in the first for a 3-0 advantage.
“It was a 2-1 count on a fastball,” Muffie said. “He threw me two fastballs and a slider, which was the first strike. I was sitting fastball that next pitch. I kept my shoulder up and just let the bat do the job.”
Rohan’s groundout to shortstop trimmed the margin down to 3-1 in the second.
Altoona added a single run in the fourth. Matt Smith led off with a single. Ebeling’s sacrifice bunt attempt moved him to second. Smith kept running to third base and forced a wide throw. Smith was awarded home plate after the errant throw went out of play.
Rohan’s sacrifice fly in the fourth made the score 4-2.
Wiles found his groove and kept Youngstown off the board between the fifth and seventh innings.
“I had to get ahead, keep working ahead and pitch to contact,” Wiles said. “You’re not going to go eight innings trying to strike everybody out. Trust the defense behind me and letting them do their work.”
In the fifth, Ebeling’s two-run single and Hillard’s homer coming on an 0-2 pitch to left put Altoona up 8-2.
Steinbugl’s RBI single in the seventh boosted Altoona’s lead to 9-2.
In the eighth, Altoona tacked on four more runs to lead 13-2.
Ebeling’s RBI double, Chamberlain’s two-run two-bagger and a bases-loaded walk accounted for the runs.
Monroe’s two-out, two-run blast to left-center field in the eighth extended the game into the ninth inning.
“We’re excited about playing tomorrow no matter who it is,” Mingo said. “I’m glad for these young men. They’ve been with me all season long. I don’t do pick-ups. Who I played from Day 1 until today are the same guys. I know I can put my head on a pillow and rest easy.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
