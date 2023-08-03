JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal conceded that his postgame assessments have been a bit repetitive throughout AAABA Tournament week.
He doesn’t mind.
In fact, if he delivers the same message the next two nights, that would bode well for a Johnstown franchise that won its fourth straight game to open the 78th event on Thursday night.
Mainline Pharmacy shut out the Youngstown Creekside Crocodiles 9-0 in front of 1,740 fans at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and earned a spot in the AAABA Tournament semifinal round on Friday.
“I feel like I’ve been saying this every night. My starters go out and give me the best start I could even ask for,” Rubal said after the Pool D winner eliminated the Pool C runner-up Crocodiles behind Seth Shuey’s strong mound outing in eight scoreless innings.
“He helped us save some arms, too,” Rubal said of the Pitt-Johnstown right-hander from Bellefonte.
“We have plenty of arms for tomorrow and, hopefully, the next day.”
Mainline Pharmacy (4-0) will face Pool D runner-up Columbus TNT Knights (2-2) in a rematch of Johns- town’s 6-1 win on Tuesday during pool play.
Johnstown-2 Martella’s Pharmacy, the runner-up in Pool B, also advanced after beating Pool A winner Brooklyn-2 Cougars 11-3 on Thursday. Martella’s Pharmacy (3-1) will play the three-time defending champion New Orleans Boosters (4-0), the Pool B winner, at noon Friday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. The Boosters beat Johnstown-2 12-6 on Wednesday.
Mainline Pharmacy punched its semifinal ticket by following a familiar path: Score a significant number of runs, play nearly error-free baseball and capitalize on clutch pitching.
Shuey allowed four hits while striking out six and walking three. He threw 110 pitches, 69 for strikes.
“It felt really great to go out there and put on a show for all the people here,” Shuey said. “I felt really good out there. All of my stuff was working. If feels great to get a win.”
Thanks to a couple baserunners caught stealing by Mainline Pharmacy catcher Ty Gallusky, the Creekside Crocodiles went down in order five times in Shuey’s eight innings.
“He was getting ahead in counts,” Rubal said. “He was ahead of a lot of batters early in the count. If he didn’t get ahead, he worked his way back.
“That’s the way Shuey works.
“He pounds the zone. He makes them hit the ball and our defense is right there to clean everything up for him.”
Shuey hit the first batter of the game, but didn’t have a walk until the sixth and two more in the eighth.
“Actually, I felt like my command early on really wasn’t there, but throughout the game, finding what pitch works, which mainly was my slider tonight,” Shuey said. “Find what works and keep relying on that.”
Brody Roberts, who was out much of the summer after an early season collision with teammate and shortstop Josh Ulery, moved from designated hitter to pitcher and tossed a scoreless ninth.
For the second straight night, Mainline Pharmacy committed only one fielding error.
Johnstown has made five errors overall in four games.
Youngstown had six errors on Thursday.
The offense also did its share, as Erik Rhodes went 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs.
Rhodes hit his third triple of the tournament, driving in two runs in the sixth.
Lincoln Pack had two hits, with a double. Mainline Pharmacy outhit Youngstown 9-4.
“It’s definitely a big confidence booster when you’ve got guys hitting the ball,” Shuey said. “We’ve been hitting the ball really good every game.
“It gives me a lot of confidence going out there when we’ve got runs on the board versus when we don’t.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
