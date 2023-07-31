The 78th AAABA Tournament represented a fresh start for Martella’s Pharmacy, the Johnstown-2 representative in this year’s event.
Martella’s Pharmacy was swept by Mainline Pharmacy on July 23 in the JCBL championship series, but a week off seemed to rejuvenate the Johnstown-2 squad and the results showed.
The local squad clobbered the Cleveland B2 Bulls 11-1, shortened to eight innings, in the early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Monday afternoon. Johnstown-2 racked up 11 hits and used two big innings to break it wide open.
Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil sensed the added rest helped his team’s performance on Monday and noted it was crucial to start with a victory with two difficult pool play games on the horizon.
“We were fresh physically and mentally and obviously we’re in a tough pool, but that gives us a lot of confidence moving in to tomorrow’s game," Pfeil said after his team moved to 1-0. "We’re not going to think past tomorrow."
Martella’s Pharmacy will take on Philadelphia at noon Tuesday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
The offense took hold in the middle innings, but some strong starting pitching was there from the start. Bishop McCort Catholic graduate and current Seton Hill pitcher Aidan Layton looked sharp. The tall right-hander tossed six innings, fanned six batters, walked only one and allowed just one run.
“Aidan was Aidan,” Pfeil said of his starting pitcher. “You know Aidan is going to throw strikes, get you outs and he’s going to cause a lot of soft outs and that’s exactly what he did.”
Layton looked comfortable despite not being with Martella’s Pharmacy much in the regular season. He spent his summer in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League where he was named to the second team, but looked right at home on the mound he threw from in high school.
“I was very confident and comfortable being back home,” Layton explained. “I missed this stadium a lot and it’s just good to be back. It’s a great feeling.”
The score was tied at 1 entering the top of the fifth, and that’s when the bats started to come alive for Martella’s Pharmacy. Garrett Greco led off the inning with a double, but the next two batters were retired, but some two-out lightning saved the day. Andrew Weaver walked and then he and Greco came home on a Jack Messina double to make it 4-1.
Martella's Pharmacy wasn’t done, however.
Steve Budash hit a towering two-run bomb over the left-field wall to make it 6-1, which jolted the Martella’s Pharmacy's dugout and their supporters.
“The big part of that was Steve Budash, who may have been struggling a little bit coming into the at-bat," Pfeil said. "He fought off a two-strike pitch to save the at-bat and then he gets something he likes and drives it out over and that one really electrified the crowd. All of a sudden, you could see the confidence and the composure. We just calmed down and focused on playing the right baseball.”
For Layton, that was more than enough. He put up two more scoreless innings before giving way to Mark Wechtenhiser, a recent Richland High graduate bound for Seton Hill. He finished the game off with two scoreless frames of his own.
“It’s very nice and very relaxing and you get so much more confidence back on the mound,” Layton said of his team’s run support. “Like, even if you mess up, your teammates will be there to pick you back up.”
Martella's Pharmacy really connected on some hard-hit balls on Monday. Of the team’s 11 hits, eight went for extra bases. Nick Fleming, the right fielder batting in the No. 3 spot of the order, went 4-for-5 with four runs batted in and was just a double short of the cycle.
The impactful hits were the difference, according to Cleveland skipper Jim Savel Sr.
“I think they were hitting the ball very well throughout the game,” Savel said. “They only outhit us by three hits, but their hits came when they either had several guys on base and doubles, triples instead of singles. We didn’t play a bad game, but the score wouldn’t tell you that.”
