It might be easy for a franchise to grow complacent after winning three consecutive AAABA Tournament titles and five of the past seven overall, but the New Orleans Boosters are not wired that way.
Make no mistake about it, the Boosters feel as though the collection of talent they have in Johnstown for the 78th AAABA Tournament is more than capable of competing for a fourth straight title.
It would be hard to argue with that after Monday afternoon’s Pool B opener against the Philadelphia Bandits.
Luke Barbier gave up just one run on two hits over six innings of work, and New Orleans pounded out 14 hits to beat Philadelphia 8-3 at Dee Dee Osborne Field at Roxbury Park.
“Having a lineup like we do helps a lot, knowing the run support will come eventually,” said Barbier, who made his first tournament appearance. “I just have to do my job throwing it over the plate.”
The Boosters’ newest left- handed ace held the Bandits in check long enough to allow his offense to settle in and break the game open with a five-run sixth inning.
“We know Philadelphia’s a really good team and they can swing the bats,” said first-year New Orleans manager Doug Faust, the only returning member of the 2022 coaching staff. “He (Barbier) is our best guy, and he kept them at bay until we were able to score some runs.”
The game-changing rally began when Tyler Cook walked with one out, moved to second on a single by Jake Kaufmann and came around to score when Preston Scott reached on a fielding error. Cade Pregeant followed with a single to score Kaufmann, and Giovanni Licciardi’s sacrifice fly to left brought home Scott to make it 4-1.
Kaufmann and Pregeant each finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for the Boosters, who dropped a 17-16 decision to Philadelphia in 2022 pool play.
A walk to Logan O’Neill loaded the bases for Jhonnatan Ferrebus, who cracked a three-run double to right-center field, just out of the reach of diving Philadelphia center fielder Aiden Robbins, to increase the lead to 7-1.
It was more than enough run support for New Orleans reliever Michael Hotard, who relinquished two runs on four hits in three innings of relief.
Robbins provided instant offense with a pair of solo home runs in the third and seventh innings, both shots coming with two outs. Brooks Henderson went 2-for-5 and scored a run.
The rest of Philadelphia’s lineup was limited to just two hits combined.
Despite the offensive shortcomings, the Bandits found themselves down just 2-1 entering the sixth before two critical errors put them in a hole they could not crawl out of.
“Any sort of defensive miscues or things that go wrong when you give them the extra base, it’s tough to beat a really good team like that,” Philadelphia manager Greg Olenski said.
“They (the Boosters) took advantage of it (Monday).”
Sam Spadea, one of three pitchers who made their tournament debuts for the Bandits, suffered the loss, giving up six runs, one earned, with two walks and two strikeouts in two innings.
The Boosters have won their past four pool-play openers dating back to 2019. The advantage of having several returning starters to help acclimate their new teammates may turn out to be invaluable as the tournament rolls along.
“I think what happens is the guys that have been here before, there’s no panic because they know what happened last year and the year before,” Faust said.
“It just kind of rubs off on the new guys. We just expect to play our game, and we don’t panic.”
Philadelphia’s 10-game winning streak in pool play was snapped. The Bandits’ prior loss was in 2018.
