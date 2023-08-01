JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Luke Schrock had waited five years in his Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League career for this opportunity.
The North Star High School and Pitt-Johnstown graduate was determined to live out his dream in front of 3,445 fans at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point during Mainline Pharmacy’s second Pool D Tuesday in the 78th AAABA Tournament.
“It was awesome,” Schrock said after the Johnstown franchise won 6-1 over Columbus and improved to 2-0. “The energy was great from the fans. We had a lot of Mainline people here. It was really inspiring to get a win in front of them.
“We played our hearts out, out there.”
The right-hander calmly – and methodically – worked through 71/3 innings against the Columbus TNT Knights. Schrock only allowed two hits, the second a fluky soft pop up that fell between three infielders, including the pitcher.
The Knights’ lone run came after Schrock uncorked a wild pitch that skimmed off the plate.
Conversely, the Johnstown franchise erupted on offense in the top of the fourth inning, as Mainline Pharmacy collected six hits and six runs, all it needed.
“I’ve got to give credit to the fielders. They made the plays,” said Schrock, who benefitted from inning-ending double plays in the second and third frames. “We didn’t have an error until the last inning of the game. It was really good plays by our fielders. Our hitters did really well and gave me confidence out there.”
Johnstown is 2-0 in Pool D and will face Maryland State Crabfest at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sargent’s Stadium.
Columbus (1-1) will play Buffalo LDC Edge at Lilly-Washington War Memorial Field at noon Wednesday.
Schrock left the game with one out in the bottom of the seventh and a 2-1 count on Columbus’ Cam Gilkerson.
The pitcher, who threw 99 pitches, said he suddenly felt something amiss in his right arm.
After the infielders and manager Tim Rubal surrounded Schrock, he walked off the mound to a round of applause.
United High School and Pitt-Johnstown product Ben Tomb closed the final 12/3 scoreless innings, striking out two.
“Schrock has been good for us his entire career playing for us,” Rubal said. “He just comes in and does whatever we ask him to do.”
Schrock is the only player remaining from the first year of the franchise in 2019.
He played under the Smith Transport banner three seasons and the past two with Mainline Pharmacy as sponsor.
“Whenever I first got here, he was a long reliever to a starter when we needed him,” Rubal said. “The last two years, he put everything on the table when he went out there on the mound.”
Columbus right-hander Jackson Judy, a side-winder, and Mainline’s Schrock dueled through three scoreless innings as the teams combined for one hit, a single by the TNT Knights’ Colton Moone.
Mainline’s middle infielders, shortstop Josh Ulery and second baseman Alex Glumac, ended both the second and third innings with double plays.
The Pharmacy bats came to life in the top of the fourth, breaking up a no-hitter with six hits and as many runs.
“We talked a lot in the dugout,” said Glumac, who smacked a three-run triple during the rally. “We were talking about what pitches he was throwing and how he was trying to get everybody out. I think we kind of figured him out the second time through.
“Hitting is contagious. Once we started hitting the ball, everybody starts hitting.”
Ulery and Lincoln Pack started the inning with singles. Devon Boyles’ well-placed sacrifice bunt resulted in an errant throw into right field, allowing Ulery to score.
Griffin Madden walked and Glumac launched a fly ball over the right fielder’s head for a three-run triple.
“It felt good. I was seeing it out of the hand well. I was seeing fastball. I just hit it,” Glumac said.
Brody Roberts’ groundout plated Glumac. Two-out singles by Brad Bruner, Erik Rhodes and Ulery made it 6-0.
“He had really good stuff,” Schrock said of Columbus’ Judy, who threw six innings, allowing six hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. “Thankfully, we started off that inning with a bunt, played some small ball.
“Had to get it going. Whatever we had to do, that’s what we did. The coaches made some good calls on that, too.”
Columbus scored its lone run by Luke Thomas after three walks and a wild pitch in the fifth.
Note: Johnstown Oldtimers President George Arcurio III said proceeds from Wednesday’s 50-50 ticket raffle during the day and night games at the Point will benefit the Jeanjaquet-Kohan family.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
