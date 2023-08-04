JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Year in and year out, New Orleans has proven to be a consistent franchise built around playing strong, fundamental baseball, which carries the ability to come through in the clutch.
The Boosters were once again able to showcase themselves as a team that will never fold, erasing a one-run deficit by scoring three runs in the eighth inning to come from behind and defeat Martella’s Pharmacy 4-2 on Friday afternoon at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Martella’s Pharmacy has now been eliminated by New Orleans in the semifinals in two consecutive tournaments after the Boosters also claimed a victory over the Johnstown franchise during pool play just two days ago.
“Are we disappointed? Yes. Why are we disappointed? It came down to the last pitch of our season,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said. “New Orleans is a great franchise. It wasn’t like they just put us away. We know if we fix a couple mistakes, a couple of things, including myself, we can push this franchise back into the national title game.”
With Martella’s Pharmacy leading 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth, New Orleans’ Logan O’Neill reached on a leadoff single that went in and out of center fielder Garrett Greco’s glove while making a sliding attempt at the short fly ball.
An infield error and a passed ball followed, which put runners at second and third for the Boosters with one out. Casey Artigues then stroked a two-strike triple that landed behind Martella’s Pharmacy right fielder Nick Fleming and rolled to the right-field fence, giving New Orleans the lead. Artigues scored on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Cook to add the insurance run.
“I thought we should’ve had the first two outs in the eighth inning,” Pfeil said. “I have to take the blame for both of those outs.
“Where they were at in their order, I didn’t look up and tell my center fielder to come in, and they were able to drop a ball in there. The next ball hit to third base, where he was positioned, it would’ve been a much easier play to just field it and get the out at first base. That’s completely on me.”
Martella’s Pharmacy made a threat in the top of the ninth. After two quick outs started the inning, Konner Pittman and pinch-hitter Joe McGowan hit back-to-back singles to put the tying run at first base.
After working four pitches, leadoff hitter Greco was retired on a flyout to left field to end the game.
“This is a fantastic group of guys that play every pitch,” New Orleans manager Doug Faust said. “There’s no superstars on this team. One though nine, we all can hit. All our pitchers can pitch, and they all want to be in that big spot like Artigues was today. We just knew we had to keep having good at-bats and something good would happen.”
New Orleans will now look to defend its run of three consecutive tournament crowns in Saturday's title game. This is the Boosters’ sixth straight appearance in the title tilt on top of winning five of the past seven championships.
The Boosters were also able to continue their string of successes despite a near-complete roster turnover, with Faust being the only returning coach and just eight players – four fielders and four pitchers – from the 2022 championship team.
“It goes back to the first time we ever came up here,” Faust said. “Those guys, when they put our uniform on, that means something. We come here to play good baseball, and control what we can control. We don’t come here just to play. We come here to try and win it. It’s become a tradition.”
Martella’s Pharmacy went ahead in the bottom of the second on a two-out RBI single by Pittman and tacked on another run in the third on an error at second base, which was only the Boosters’ second miscue in five games played.
The two-run advantage held until the bottom of the sixth, when Artigues cut the deficit in half with a run-scoring single to center field.
Artigues’ two-run triple in the eighth that put New Orleans ahead for good was the only hit of the game that went for extra bases.
“This whole tournament, I’ve been kind of struggling, and I have to give credit to my coaches for letting me have that opportunity,” said Artigues, who is one of 13 New Orleans players that are members of the Delgado Community College team. “I’m glad I was able to deliver in that situation. My teammates were believing in me, and I had to believe in myself. We want to keep this run going, and we’ll do anything to do it.”
Martella’s Pharmacy had an opportunity to extend its 2-0 lead in the seventh after two singles and a sacrifice bunt put runners at second and third with one out, but the offense was unable to manufacture a run.
Tyler Velino kept New Orleans in the game on the mound by allowing just one earned run over six innings of work. Velino also pitched in New Orleans’ win over Cleveland on Tuesday.
Left-hander Michael Hotard earned the win after throwing 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball in relief, striking out five. Kaile Levatino grabbed a one-out save for the Boosters.
Martella's Pharmacy right-hander Aidan Layton tossed seven innings, allowing one run on six hits while walking one and striking out six to earn a no-decision. Layton pitched on just three days’ rest after throwing 81 pitches in six frames in Monday’s tournament opener.
“That’s exactly what Aidan does,” Pfeil said. “He pitched last year against New Orleans and he threw a gem. They just got to him with infield hits and seeing-eye singles. We knew New Orleans was a young team, and he did a fantastic job. It would look like such a better performance if we're able to tack on another run or two and extend that 2-0 lead we had.”
Martella's Pharmacy had runners at second and third with one out in the sixth, but could not score.
Jared Dowey was tagged with the loss after surrendering three runs, one earned, in the pivotal eighth inning. Offensively, Pittman and Hunter Smith each tallied two hits for Martella’s Pharmacy.
