JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The longtime key to success in the AAABA Tournament is to have good starting pitching. Through two games in the 78th edition of the tournament, Martella’s Pharmacy has received just that. The Johnstown-2 representative dispatched the Philadelphia Bandits by a score of 9-2 on Tuesday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Michael Marinchak opened the game with five shutout innings. The Seton Hill pitcher and Ligonier Valley High School graduate scattered four hits and struck out five batters to help improve Martella’s Pharmacy to 2-0 in Pool B action.
“It was the same story on the mound,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said after receiving two strong starting pitching performances to open the tournament. "Marinchak came out here and does what Marinchak does. It got a little sloppy there in the third or fourth inning, but he was able to get out of that giving up no runs.”
Marinchak was working with a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth, but after an error and a pair of two-out hits, the Bandits had the bases loaded with cleanup hitter Wyatt Baker at the plate. Marinchak got Baker swinging to end the threat, and left the mound emphatically ending a prime scoring chance for Philadelphia.
“I was really pumped up,” Marinchak said of his fifth-inning strikeout. "I knew we got a three-spot in the fifth and I knew my job was to come get a zero after we scored. Shutdown innings are important, so I really had a lot of energy built up."
Martella’s Pharmacy opened the tournament on Monday by collecting eight extra-base hits on the way to a mercy-rule win, but the game against Philadelphia was a bit different. Philadelphia starting pitcher Dan Mateffy, a Holy Cross recruit, had trouble locating the strike zone from the start. He did not allow a hit in the first three innings, but also surrendered six walks in his outing.
Martella’s Pharmacy manufactured its first two runs with some small ball and heads up base running. Leadoff hitter Garrett Greco led off the first and third innings with walks, and ultimately came home both times on double-steal attempts. Pfeil credited the competition in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League for his team being able to adapt to different types of baseball in consecutive days.
“I think really what helped us today was our base running and what we were able to do on the base paths to set ourselves up for a simpler game,” Pfeil explained. "Yesterday, we had a lot of extra-base hits and you don’t get that every day in baseball and again, that’s playing in our league, you know how to play different styles of games.”
Martella’s Pharmacy plated three runs in the fifth and seventh innings. Jared Dowey, the Pharmacy’s left fielder, had an RBI double in the fifth and later that inning managed to score from second base on a deep sacrifice fly off the bat of Jack Messina.
Allowing a runner to score from second base on a sacrifice fly somewhat defined the Bandits’ afternoon. The performance on Tuesday was described by Philadelphia manager Greg Olenski Jr. as "frustrating" and it was a fair assessment.
The Bandits walked 10 batters, hit three more and committed three fielding errors. At the plate, the team left 13 runners on base and a base-running miscue cost the team a scoring chance in the fourth inning.
“When you play a good team, or anyone, you’re not going to win too many games,” Olenski said. "We beat ourselves the past couple of days. We had some defensive miscues in Game 1 and we didn’t have the timely hitting all week. For us, we really beat ourselves. It wasn’t a great showing by us this week.”
Martella’s Pharmacy and New Orleans will meet at noon Wednesday at Sargent’s Stadium. Both teams enter 2-0 and will advance out of pool play, but Pfeil does not see Wednesday as meaningless due to seeding purposes, but he also sees it as an opportunity.
“The bottom line is this: whether you are 0-2, 10-0, 0-50, you get to play New Orleans,” Pfeil said of his team’s next challenge. “For a lot of guys who have ever played in this tournament from Johnstown, especially in the past, have never gotten to play New Orleans. We get to play a class franchise and it’s always exciting to get to take them on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.