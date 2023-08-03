JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown just wanted to make sure it had a disciplined approach at the plate in its quarterfinal bout with the Brooklyn-2 Cougars in the 78th AAABA Tournament.
For most of the afternoon, that meant being calculatingly passive to place the Cougars’ pitching staff in uncomfortable situations.
Nick Fleming crushed a 3-run home run and Martella’s Pharmacy worked 12 total walks to eliminate the Cougars with an 11-3 victory on Thursday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“We talked a lot before the game about approaches, getting in those plus counts,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said. “What really helped was teammate to teammate communication, telling each other what they were seeing and how pitches were running. I think that really relaxed us and kept us from swinging at pitching out of the zone.”
The Johnstown-2 representative will have a chance for redemption on Friday against New Orleans, which came away with a 12-6 win on Wednesday to take Pool B.
The Boosters also eliminated Martella’s Pharmacy by way of a 10-3 victory in the 2022 semifinals, so it's safe to say Friday’s matchup means just a bit more.
“It’s definitely going to be a huge game,” said Martella's Pharmacy designated hitter Andrew Weaver, a Rockwood Area High School graduate. “They knocked us out last year so it's going to be a real grudge match, especially already playing them in the tournament so far. We’re going to do everything we can to keep the city of Johnstown happy.”
Martella’s Pharmacy scored four times in the third inning on only one hit. After Fleming was hit by a pitch, Jack Messina and Hunter Smith walked to load the bases. An RBI groundout by Steve Budash and a sacrifice fly courtesy of Weaver helped Johnstown take a 4-2 advantage.
Back-to-back walks set the stage for Garrett Greco, whose two-run single with two outs pushed the lead to 6-2.
After coming off the bench Wednesday, Weaver provided a jolt to the lineup with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI.
“I made some adjustments this morning in batting practice and felt a lot better,” Weaver said. “Definitely seeing the ball a lot better at the plate, working on that inside pitch. I was locked in.”
Chase Lautner, who played for The Hill Group during the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League season and was a pick-up player for Martella’s Pharmacy’s before the tournament, threw six innings, giving up only three runs on six hits to notch the victory.
After surrendering two runs in the first, Lautner settled in by scattering just three hits and three walks over the next five innings.
“He just attacked and kept throwing strikes,” Pfeil said of Lautner’s much-needed performance. “He created a lot of easy outs for us.”
Martella’s Pharmacy reliever Logan Bradish came on to pitch the final three innings and did not allow a hit. He earned the save.
Owen McDermott and Greco recorded back-to-back singles in the seventh and after a fly out, Fleming drew the applause of the fans in attendance by drilling a pitch off Brooklyn reliever Michael Hutchko over the right-field fence.
For Brooklyn starter Myles Vazquez, who was charged with the loss, the inability to find the strike zone quickly became the biggest issue.
“It was frustrating because I felt like some pitches were close enough to be called strikes,” Brooklyn manager Eric Jaume said. “So we had to pitch down the middle a little more, and it’s hard to do that against a good hitting team.”
Caleb Mulcahy homered for the Cougars, and Ryan Goonan singled twice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.